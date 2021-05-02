HIDEAWAY — Fifty-two golfers competed in the two-day tournament Spring Fling/Guys & Gals Golf Tournament on May 1-2 held on Hide-A-Way Lake Club.
The Hide-A-Way Golf Association hosted the event. The tourney was held despite the 80% chance of rain and cart path only due to 2.5 inches of rain.
Better Homes & Gardens I-20 Real Estate sponsored the 3-Hole Shootout on Saturday — a one woman and one man alternate shot.
The winners of the shootout were: First Flight — 1, Donna Liebbe and Cliff Clay; 2, Pam and Gail Graves; Second Flight — 1, Debra and Richard Perkins; and 2, Lloydell Ladd and Norm Cochran.
Donna Liebbe and Tina Gumber were the tournament chairs. They thanked the participates.
---
Spring Fling
Guys & Gals Golf Tournament
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
First Flight — Gross: 1, Cathey Weaver, Sherry Bunt, Steve Specht, Norby Repinski; 2, Pam Graves, Gail Graves, Kay Murphy, Dan Chamness. Net: 1, LaNell Lindley, Mary Martin, Michael Frazier, Jack Mason; 2, Debra Perkins, Richard Perkins, Cindy Melvin, George Prince.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Lloydell Ladd, Norm Cochran, Rene Fiedler, Rod Fiedler; 2, Karen Harnack, Jeff Harnack, Dana Sustaire, Terry Sustaire. Net: 1, Betty Gentry, Robert Gentry, Sharon Curtis, Jerry Godfrey; 2, Debbie Wheelock, Rod Wheelock, Susan Russell, Don Russell.
Closest to the Pin
Saturday — Central No. 2: Betty Gentry; Central No. 9: Cindy Melvin; West No. 4: Don Russell; West No. 7: Jerry Godrey; West No. 9: Rod Fiedler.
Sunday — Central No. 2: Mary Walker; Central No. 9: Jack Mason; West No. 4: Rene Fiedler; West No. 7: Michael Frazier; West No. 9: Michael Frazier.