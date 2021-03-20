CORPUS CHRISTI — Frankston’s Ja’Miyah Burton and Union Grove’s Maya Huffman captured first place at the THSWA powerlifting state meet.
Burton won the 105-pound class in Class 2A/1A with a total of 645 pounds (240 squat, 115 bench, 290 deadlift). Huffman won the 259-pound class in Class 2A/1A with a total of 1,110 pounds (500 squat, 160 bench, 450 deadlift)
Brownsboro’s Tristan Dykes and Madilynn Essary recorded second-place finishes in their respective weight classes in Class 4A Small.
Dykes had a total of 710 pounds (300 squat, 165 bench, 245 deadlift) in the 114-pound class. Essary had a total of 780 pounds (315 squat, 175 bench, 290 deadlift) in the 123-pound class.
Brownsboro tied for fourth place as a team in Class 4A Small.
Haley Lee was fifth in the 148-pound class with a total of 855 (355 squat, 190 bench, 310 deadlift). Mae Lewis was eighth in the 165-pound class with a total of 855 (335 squat, 180 bench, 340 deadlift).
Lindale’s Lala Moffitt placed third in Class 4A Big in the 181-pound class with a total of 930 pounds (365 squat, 185 bench, 380 deadlift). Lindale’s Zaniya Mumphrey was fourth in the 220-pound class with a total of 915 pounds (350 squat, 195 bench, 370 deadlift).
Tyler Legacy’s Asia Burnley placed fifth in Class 6A in the 259-pound class with a total of 975 (385 squat, 210 bench, 380 deadlift).
Whitehouse’s Trinity Hudgins was fourth in the 114-pound class in Class 5A Small with a total of 655 (245 squat, 170 bench, 240 deadlift). Halie Hanks was sixth in the same clas with a total of 645 (225 squat, 145 bench, 275 deadlift).
In the 123-pound class in Class 5A Small, Pine Tree’s Tionna Lewis was third with a total of 755 (305 squat, 140 bench, 310 deadlift), and Whitehouse’s Reese Roberts was fourth with a total of 725 (275 squat, 165 bench, 285 deadlift).
Whitehouse’s Rylie Francis was sixth in the 132-pound class with a total of 675 (255 squat, 150 bench, 270 deadlift).
Tyler’s Jaydyn Martin scratched in her attempt in the 259-plus class in Class 5A big on Saturday afternoon and didn’t receive a final total.
Spring Hill’s Rachel Petree won the 259-plus class in Class 4A Small, and Gilmer’s Grace Moses plaed third. Petree had a total of 1,000 pounds (430 squat, 220 bench, 350 deadlift), and Moses had a total of 980 (425 squat, 210 bench, 345 deadlift).
Pine Tree’s Jia Lewis won the 220-pound class in Class 5A Small with a total of 1,010 pounds (445 squat, 225 bench, 340 deadlift).
Elkhart’s Lauren Simpson was second in the 165-pound class in Class 3A with a total of 930 (405 squat, 195 bench, 330 deadlift).
Other results from the meet were:
CLASS 6A
97: Maddie Crebbs, Tyler Legacy, seventh, 530 total
123: Addie Contreras, Tyler Legacy, 14th, 455 total
132: Madi Hammond, Tyler Legacy, 14th, 590 total
148: Addie Jones, Tyler Legacy, 12th, 500 total
198: Samira Matlock, Tyler Legacy, sixth, 855 total; Taylor Harris, Tyler Legacy, seventh, 685 total
CLASS 5A SMALL
148: Ashlyn Brooks, Mount Pleasant, fourth, 760 total; Britany Westbrook, Jacksonville, fifth, 744 total
165: Kristen Gonzalez, Jacksonville, eighth, 720 total
CLASS 4A LARGE
97: Madison Bradshaw, Chapel Hill, sixth, 525 total
105: Whitleigh Hayes, Lindale, seventh, 590 total
132: Brittany Chavez, Lindale, sixth, 800
198: Kendalynn Suell, Chapel Hill, 10th, 785 total
220: Brianna Paredes, Lindale, sixth, 895 total
CLASS 4A SMALL
105: Kyleigh Pate, Gilmer, seventh, 610 total
123: Sydnee Parker, Gilmer, fourth, 735 total
132: Shkylie Jones, Gilmer, ninth, 650 total; Peyton Warren, Gilmer, 10th, 645 total
148: Maddie Davidson, Gilmer, 12th, 740 total
165: Aariyana Webb, Gilmer, sixth, 875 total
181: Landria Valenzuela, Canton, eighth, 815 total; Briley King, Rusk, 12th, 715 total
198: Mayra Cortes, Van, sixth, 805 total; Deonakah Jones, Gilmer, seventh, 755 total
220: Daphne Neighbor, Gilmer, ninth, 800 total
CLASS 3A
105: LiAnn James, New Diana, fifth, 630 total; Guinevere Young, Elkhart, ninth, 535 total
114: Jordan Stephens, Elkhart, fifth, 710 total; Bella Strickland, Grand Saline, 13th, 610 total
132: Kinley Haas, Elkhart, 10th, 710 total; Sarah Mann, Elkhart, 11th, 690 total
148: Haley Manns, New Diana, 13th, 770 total
165: Eva Scott, Harleton, fifth, 875 total
181: Julia Loeza, New Diana, ninth, 840 total
220: Baylea Densman, Tatum, eighth, 890 total
259+: Balie Tingle, Harleton, fourth, 970 total
CLASS 2A/1A
123: Natalee Prda, Frankston, seventh, 585 total
259+: Kamryn Sparks, Grapeland, fourth, 780 total
