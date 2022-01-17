Bishop Gorman basketball coach Jon Froelich honors senior Elizabeth Mahfood on Friday night for scoring more than 1,000 points in her career as a Lady Crusader. BG defeated Dallas Covenant 53-25 in a TAPPS 4A District 2 game at Haddad Gymnasium. Mahfood had a huge night while playing just 2.5 quarters, recording a double double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while adding five assists, five steals and four blocks. BG is scheduled to host Arlington Grace Prep on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.