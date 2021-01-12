Tyler Legacy 53, Mesquite 45MESQUITE — Aaliyah Campbell scored 14 points as Tyler Legacy picked up the road win.
Nyla Inmon had 12 points, and Rose Rook added 8 points for the Lady Raiders.
Legacy (19-1, 5-1) is off until Jan. 19 when it will play at Dallas Skyline.
Lindale 68, Henderson 23LINDALE — Lily Chamberlain knocked down five 3-pointers as Lindale rolled past Henderson.
Chamberlain poured in 23 points — 18 in the first half. Kalaya Pierce had 10 points — 8 in the first half — and Shelbi Steen added 9 points.
Lindale (16-4, 5-1) will face Spring Hill at 6:15 p.m. Friday in Longview.
Bishop Gorman 53, Arlington Grace Prep 40ARLINGTON — Three juniors scored in double figures as Bishop Gorman picked up the 53-40 win over Arlington Grace Prep.
Elizabeth Mahfood scored 21 points. Taylor Wood had 15 points, and Maria Kariampuzha added 10 points.
Bishop Gorman (16-5, 3-0) will host Pantego Christan at 6 p.m. Friday.
Hawkins 47, Union Grove 36
HAWKINS — Jordyn Warren had 13 points and five assists to lead Hawkins to a 47-36 win over Union Grove.
Lynli Dacus had 10 points and nine rebounds for Hawkins (16-2, 5-0). Makena Warren added 9 points, four assists and four steals. Tenley Conde had 7 points and five rebounds.
Carleigh Judd led Union Grove with 16 points.
Union Grove (17-2, 4-1) will play at Carlisle on Friday.
Frankston 53, Kerens 25FRANKSTON — Abbie Ramsey scored 16 points as Frankston took down Kerens.
Maggie Caveness had 11 points for Frankston.