TATUM — Lynli Dacus had a career-high 28 points to help power the Hawkins Lady Hawks to a 67-36 win over Shelbyville on Friday in a Class 2A girls basketball area playoff game at Tatum High School.
Hawkins (22-6) advances to meet Douglass, a 62-44 winner over Timpson, in the regional quarterfinals next week.
Dacus also had seven steals and four assists.
Others contributing to the Lady Hawks' win were Jordyn Warren (14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists), Laney Wilson (7 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal), Makena Warren (5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Tenley Conde (5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal), Taetum Smith (4 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists), Carmen Turner (2 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal) and Londyn Wilson (2 points).
Dacus had three 3-pointers, with two from Jordyn Warren and one from Conde.
Kiana Bennett, who hit four 3-pointers, led the Lady Dragons with 22 points. Also scoring for Shelbyville were Caden Thompson (8), Kara Jones (3) and Ma'Kayja Horton (3).