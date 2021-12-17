BROWNSBORO — Mekhayia Moore and Paris Miller each hit for 12 points to help power Brownsboro to a 56-27 win over the Tyler Lady Lions on Friday in a non-district girls basketball game.

The victory moves the Bearettes to 22-1 on the season while the Lady Lions fall to 10-9. Tyler also saw its five-game winning streak snapped.

Freshman Kaylse Buffin led the Lady Lions with points.

Also scoring for the Bearettes were Tori Hooker (9), Khayla Garrett (8), Khyra Garrett (6), Caylor Blackmon (4), Emma Barrentine (3) and Allie Cooper (2).

Others scoring for Tyler were A'Niya Hartsfield (6), Kamora Jackson (4), Kyla Crawford (2), Justtice Taylor (2), ShaCaria Stevenson (2), Jay Taylor (2) and Taniya Elmore (1).

Brownsboro won the JV game 52-37.

The Lady Lions are scheduled to host Cayuga at 10 a.m. Tuesday while Brownsboro, which won its 21st consecutive game, is slated to host Lufkin at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Hawkins 65, Como-Pickton 31

HAWKINS — Four Lady Hawks hit in double figures to help lift Hawkins to a 65-31 win over Como-Pickton on Friday in a non-district basketball game.

Makena Warren led the Lady Hawks with 19 points, followed by Lynli Dacus (14), Laney Wilson (13) and Taetum Smith (10).

Wilson had a double-double by adding 10 rebounds. Warren contributed five rebounds, three assists and three steals with Dacus grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out three assists and swiping three steals. Smith added five boards and three steals.

Other contributors for Hawkins were Tenley Conde (7 points, 4 rebounds) and Carmen Turner (2 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 assist).

Dacus had two 3-pointers with Warren adding one.

Scoring for Como-Pickton were Mattison Buster (8), Addi Monk (7), Cali Morris (5), Kara Tiff (5), Chelsey Osborne (3) and Maggie Brown (2). Morris, Osborne and Buster hits treys.

Martin's Mill 83, Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 46

MARTIN'S MILL — Jada Celsur, Kate Lindsey, Mattie Burns and Kylee Lookabaugh all scored in double figures, lifting the Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs to an 83-46 win over Cedar Hill Trinity Christian on Friday at O'Neal Weaver Gymnasium.

Celsur led with 19 points, followed by Lindsey (17), Burns (16) and Lookabaugh (14).

Other Lady Mustangs scoring were Libby Rogers (9), Ruthie Mein (4), Reese Hataway (2) and Halle Hawes (2).

Mya Johnson led the Lady Tigers with 21 points, followed by Angel Appleberry (8), Aarilyn Johnson (7), Iyanna McCown (6) and Kameron Goodman (4).

The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to host the Dallas Thunder at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.