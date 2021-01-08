Bishop Gorman 49, Dallas Covenant 31
DALLAS — Juniors Elizabeth Mahfood and Taylor Wood combined for 42 points in leading the Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders to a 49-31 victory over Dallas Covenant on Friday in a TAPPS 4A District 2 girls basketball game.
Mahfood led with 23 points with Wood adding 19 as the Lady Crusaders improve to 15-5 on the season and 2-0 in league play.
The Lady Crusaders are scheduled to play on Tuesday at Arlington Grace Prep.
Martin’s Mill 52, Frankston 21
MARTIN’S MILL — Katie Lookabaugh, Kate Lindsey and Katie Dunavant each hit in double figures to lead Martin’s Mill to a 52-21 victory over Frankston on Friday in a District 19-2A girls basketballl game.
The Lady Mustangs (14-4) were led by Lookabaugh with 16 points while Lindsey and Dunavant each hit for 11 points. Others scoring for Martin’s Mill were Libby Rogers (7), Jada Celsur (5) and Mattie Burns (2).
Abbie Ramsey led the Maidens with 11 points. Also scoring for Frankston were Tia Billingsley (3), Ja’shalyn Hatton (3), Brianna Looney (2) and Maggie Caveness (2).
Martin’s Mill is scheduled to visit LaPoynor at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Frankston is scheduled to play host to Kerens at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Hawkins 73, Carlisle 11
PRICE — Four Lady Hawks scored in double figures — led by Makena Warren with 22 points — as Hawkins downed the Carlisle Lady Indians 73-11 on Tuesday in a District 19-2A girls basketball game.
Also, Lynli Dacus had a double-double for Hawkins with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Others scoring for the Lady Hawks were Logan Jaco (14), Jordyn Warren (10), Tenley Conde (7) and Laney Wilson (3).
Also contributing for Hawkins were Makena Warren (7 rebounds, 5 steals), Dacus (2 assists, 2 steals), Jaco (5 steals, 3 rebounds, 1 assist) and Jordyn Warren (9 assists, 5 steals, 4 rebounds).
Hawkins is scheduled to host Union Grove on Tuesday in a big league game. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Union Grove 69, Beckville 29
UNION GROVE — Union Grove broke out to an 11-point lead en route to a 69-29 victory over Beckville on Friday in a District 19-2A girls basketball game.
Macey Alston led the Lady Lions with 20 points with Carleigh Judd (13) and Gracie Winn (11) also in double figures. Others scoring for UG were Macey Roberts (9), Makena Littlejohn (6), Kyler Littlejohn (5), Gracie Stanford (3) and Bailey Clowers (2).
Amber Harris led the LadyCats with 10 points, followed by Mckinna Chamness (9), Haley Straubie (3), Baylie Seegers (3), Lexi Barr (2) and Hannah Sharpless (2).
The Lady Lions won the JV game, 33-14.
UG (17-1, 4-0) is scheduled to visit Hawkins on Tuesday.