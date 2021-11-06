11052021_tmt_news_rusk_1.jpg
The Rusk Eagles take the field in a their final regular season game at home against Center on Friday. The Eagles won 48-45.

 Jessica T. Payne/Tyler Morning Telegraph

CLASS 6A

Aldine Nimitz 51, Aldine 0

Alief Taylor 56, Alvin 33

Austin Anderson 68, Leander 61

Austin Westlake 56, Lake Travis 21

Belton 45, Killeen 17

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 31, Round Rock Stony Point 24

Cibolo Steele 20, Smithson Valley 6

Conroe 35, Willis 14

Conroe Oak Ridge 21, Grand Oaks 14

Converse Judson 43, SA Wagner 42

Cypress Ranch 42, Cypress Springs 21

Dallas Jesuit 40, Richardson 6

Dallas Molina 37, Dallas Sunset 8

Deer Park 55, Pasadena Memorial 13

Del Valle 63, Austin High 34

Dickinson 55, Houston Clear Lake 14

Edinburg 51, PSJA 20

Edinburg North 48, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

EP Franklin 35, EP Pebble Hills 13

EP Montwood 41, EP Socorro 13

Fort Bend Dulles 16, Richmond George Ranch 14

Fort Bend Ridge Point 31, Fort Bend Travis 17

Garland 70, South Garland 14

Garland Sachse 21, Garland Naaman Forest 20

Harlingen 38, Brownsville Hanna 7

Harlingen South 29, Los Fresnos 10

Houston King 49, Humble 0

Houston Strake Jesuit 48, Alief Elsik 6

Houston Stratford 71, Houston Northbrook 6

Houston Westside 46, Houston Westbury 13

Humble Summer Creek 42, Humble Kingwood 6

Katy 66, Katy Morton Ranch 15

Katy Seven Lakes 26, Katy Cinco Ranch 24

Killeen Ellison 23, Killeen Shoemaker 15

Klein Collins 34, Klein Forest 14

La Joya 46, Edinburg Economedes 13

La Porte 10, Galveston Ball 5

Laredo United South 49, Laredo Johnson 7

League City Clear Springs 38, Clear Brook 12

Leander Rouse 31, Brenham 24

Lewisville 37, Lewisville Hebron 35

Lewisville Flower Mound 45, Coppell 21

Mansfield Summit 39, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14

McAllen Rowe 27, McAllen 7

McKinney 35, Little Elm 21

McKinney Boyd 35, Prosper 7

Mesquite 21, Tyler Legacy 9

New Braunfels 48, SA South San Antonio 8

North Crowley 42, Haltom 39

North Garland 30, Wylie 14

Northwest Eaton 51, Keller Timber Creek 28

Plano West 40, Plano 21

Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Irving 14

Richardson Pearce 40, Irving MacArthur 26

Rockwall 49, North Mesquite 13

Rockwall-Heath 56, Dallas Skyline 13

Round Rock 38, Austin Vandegrift 20

Round Rock McNeil 35, Round Rock Westwood 28

SA East Central 28, Schertz Clemens 0

SA Madison 49, SA MacArthur 0

SA Taft 34, SA Jay 8

SA Reagan 34, SA Brandeis 7

San Benito 26, Weslaco 3

San Marcos 49, Austin Akins 28

Spring 65, Aldine MacArthur 13

Temple 77, Copperas Cove 12

Weatherford 49, FW Chisholm Trail 17

Wolfforth Frenship 51, Midland 37

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 28, Crowley 13

Abilene Wylie 35, Plainview 0

Aledo 77, Cleburne 7

Alice 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 16

Amarillo Caprock 52, Lubbock 20

Arlington Seguin 35, Waco University 13

Austin LBJ 77, Taylor 8

Azle 39, Justin Northwest 36

Bastrop 46, Bastrop Cedar Creek 20

Baytown Lee 24, Baytown Sterling 21

Boerne-Champion 64, Lockhart 14

Brownsville Memorial 38, Brownsville Pace 12

Burleson Centennial 49, Red Oak 14

Canutillo 43, Clint Horizon 34

CC Calallen 33, Port Lavaca Calhoun 21

CC Miller 28, Beeville Jones 24

Cleveland 36, Conroe Caney Creek 21

College Station 41, Magnolia West 20

Colleyville Heritage 55, Mansfield Legacy 13

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 26, Victoria West 24

Crosby 31, Nederland 17

Dallas Adams 61, Dallas Samuell 6

Dallas Highland Park 38, Wylie East 20

Denton Ryan 7, Frisco Lone Star 6

Donna 50, Brownsville Porter 0

Dripping Springs 32, Seguin 31

Eagle Pass Winn 27, Rio Grande City 6

Ennis 48, Corsicana 0

EP Andress 35, EP Jefferson 21

EP Austin 51, EP Bowie 0

EP Burges 56, El Paso 22

EP Chapin 14, EP Del Valle 10

EP Eastwood 72, EP Americas 8

EP El Dorado 63, EP Bel Air 21

EP Parkland 49, EP Hanks 0

Everman 54, Joshua 0

Floresville 26, Castroville Medina Valley 6

Forney 30, Royse City 20

Fort Bend Hightower 18, Wisdom 0

Friendswood 28, Port Arthur Memorial 27

Frisco Centennial 57, Denton 36

Frisco Heritage 31, Frisco Independence 28

Frisco Reedy 37, Lewisville The Colony 7

Granbury 77, Saginaw 6

Grapevine 86, FW Wyatt 6

Hallsville 35, Longview Pine Tree 21

Houston Austin 62, Houston Northside 0

Humble Kingwood Park 51, Dayton 34

Hutto 31, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 24

Laredo Cigarroa 43, Laredo Martin 13

Leander Glenn 42, Georgetown East View 18

Longview 49, Tyler 0

Lubbock Cooper 48, Canyon Randall 0

Lubbock Monterey 44, Amarillo Palo Duro 38, OT

Magnolia 52, New Caney 21

Manor 48, Cedar Park 30

Mansfield Timberview 42, Burleson 14

Marble Falls 74, Austin Crockett 0

Marshall 28, Nacogdoches 7

Mercedes 49, Sharyland Pioneer 14

Mesquite Poteet 41, Dallas Kimball 16

Montgomery 56, Montgomery Lake Creek 45

Mount Pleasant 51, Jacksonville 13

Pflugerville 24, Pflugerville Hendrickson 21

Pflugerville Connally 26, Elgin 21

Pharr Valley View 13, PSJA Southwest 6

Port Neches-Groves 56, Santa Fe 0

Rosenberg Lamar 20, Bryan Rudder 16

SA Alamo Heights 24, Kerrville Tivy 7

SA Edison 42, SA Jefferson 0

SA Kennedy 28, SA Memorial 17

Saginaw Boswell 42, Hurst Bell 13

Sherman 26, West Mesquite 22

Somerset 56, Uvalde 19

Texarkana Texas 34, Whitehouse 7

Texas City 35, Barbers Hill 7

Tomball 21, Klein 14

Victoria East 51, CC Moody 44

Vidor 28, Lumberton 27

Waller 38, Lufkin 7

WF Rider 59, Wichita Falls 12

CLASS 4A

Andrews 47, Fort Stockton 28

Anna 52, Terrell 46

Argyle 52, Paris 30

Athens 42, Mabank 35

Aubrey 44, Van Alstyne 10

Bandera 48, Pearsall 9

Bellville 56, Sweeny 10

Bridgeport 45, Mineral Wells 42

Brookshire Royal 37, Wharton 21

Burkburnett 24, Decatur 20

Caddo Mills 56, Wills Point 14

Canton 55, Mexia 26

Canyon 40, Hereford 16

Carrizo Springs 69, Hondo 30

Carthage 56, Shepherd 0

CC West Oso 69, Raymondville 35

Celina 70, Sanger 0

China Spring 48, Waco Connally 7

Clint 49, San Elizario 7

Clint Mountain View 22, Fabens 15

Crandall 45, Greenville 21

Cuero 51, Gonzales 6

Dallas Carter 17, Dallas Roosevelt 0

Dallas Hillcrest 41, Dallas Spruce 14

Dallas Lincoln 42, North Dallas 0

Devine 55, Crystal City 12

Dumas 48, Pampa 21

El Campo 56, Needville 21

Fischer Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 21

Freeport Brazosport 49, West Columbia 42

FW Western Hills 26, FW Dunbar 20

Gatesville 49, Jarrell 30

Gilmer 55, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14

Glen Rose 43, Ferris 14

Godley 38, Venus 6

Hamshire-Fannett 34, Liberty 14

Hidalgo 38, Zapata 35

Houston Furr 49, Houston Scarborough 7

Houston Wheatley 40, Houston Washington 13

Huffman Hargrave 19, Livingston 12

Huntington 47, Palestine Westwood 34

Iowa Park 56, Vernon 7

Jasper 35, Madisonville 13

Kennedale 63, FW Benbrook 0

Kilgore 65, Lindale 58

Kingsville King 13, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7

La Grange 37, Smithville 22

Lampasas 52, Fredericksburg 42

Liberty Hill 59, Austin Northeast 0

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 41, Splendora 7

Longview Spring Hill 50, Paris North Lamar 14

Lorena 56, Rockdale 0

Melissa 17, Kaufman 2

Midlothian Heritage 55, Alvarado 14

Navasota 41, Giddings 26

Orange Grove 50, Aransas Pass 6

Perryton 41, Borger 7

Pittsburg 46, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 10

Pleasanton 24, La Vernia 20

Poteet 40, Universal City Randolph 23

Quinlan Ford 35, Nevada Community 20

Rio Hondo 34, Robstown 29

Rockport-Fulton 69, Port Isabel 34

Rusk 48, Center 45

Salado 65, Robinson 7

San Angelo Lake View 49, Big Spring 35

Sealy 43, La Marque 0

Seminole 51, Levelland 17

Sinton 30, Ingleside 13

Snyder 48, Pecos 24

Springtown 76, Gainesville 29

Stafford 43, Bay City 6

Stephenville 63, Brownwood 7

Sunnyvale 66, Farmersville 0

Sweetwater 27, Monahans 21

Tyler Chapel Hill 32, Henderson 14

Van 48, Brownsboro 21

Waco La Vega 60, Waxahachie Life 6

West Orange-Stark 42, Bridge City 0

WF Hirschi 29, Lake Worth 17

Wilmer-Hutchins 46, Dallas Pinkston 0

Wimberley 66, Austin Achieve 3

CLASS 3A

Alba-Golden 14, Como-Pickton 0

Alpine 48, Anthony 13

Altair Rice 49, Wallis Brazos 26

Amarillo River Road 33, Dalhart 27

Anahuac 37, Woodville 31

Anson 42, Colorado City 14

Arp 34, Grand Saline 31

Banquete 55, Monte Alto 6

Bishop 51, Falfurrias 14

Blooming Grove 56, Rice 12

Blue Ridge 32, Lone Oak 27

Bonham 50, Emory Rains 42

Boyd 48, Bowie 6

Brady 42, Bangs 14

Breckenridge 61, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Brock 47, Pilot Point 13

Brownfield 41, Lamesa 22

Callisburg 50, Valley View 21

CC London 41, San Diego 34, OT

Childress 34, Canadian 13

Cisco 46, San Saba 7

Coleman 42, Winters 0

Columbus 28, Boling 20

Cooper 48, Wolfe City 8

Cotulla 29, Lytle 23

Crockett 29, Trinity 28

Daingerfield 50, Paris Chisum 13

Denver City 62, Kermit 0

Diboll 28, Coldspring-Oakhurst 22

Early 24, Wall 14

Eastland 40, Dublin 39

El Maton Tidehaven 49, Danbury 8

Elysian Fields 37, Hughes Springs 12

Friona 56, Amarillo Highland Park 18

Ganado 33, Flatonia 32

Gladewater Sabine 28, Tatum 27

Groesbeck 26, Kemp 20

Gunter 49, Sadler S&S Consolidated 7

Hallettsville 45, Hitchcock 24

Hebbronville 27, Santa Rosa 0

Holliday 56, Henrietta 13

Hooks 65, Pattonville Prairiland 31

Jefferson 42, Atlanta 36

Johnson City 50, Harper 12

Karnes City 35, Natalia 28

Kirbyville 31, Buna 26

Kountze 27, Warren 13

Lago Vista 24, Blanco 13

Leonard 44, Whitewright 13

Lexington 28, Clifton 7

Little River Academy 30, Troy 17

Lubbock Roosevelt 34, Idalou 21

Luling 28, Comfort 21

Lyford 46, Progreso 3

Malakoff 41, Fairfield 7

Marion 27, SA Cole 12

Mathis 30, Palacios 28

McGregor 53, Caldwell 14

Merkel 34, Comanche 20

Millsap 40, Jacksboro 33

Mineola 49, Commerce 8

Mount Vernon 56, Howe 6

Muleshoe 38, Littlefield 36, OT

New London West Rusk 49, Quitman 7

New Waverly 41, Anderson-Shiro 6

Newton 62, Corrigan-Camden 7

Nixon-Smiley 22, Dilley 19

Omaha Pewitt 47, Redwater 13

Orangefield 27, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 13

Palmer 68, Dallas Gateway 6

Paradise 42, Ponder 21

Rogers 40, Florence 20

San Angelo Grape Creek 55, Ingram Moore 12

Scurry-Rosser 60, Corsicana Mildred 6

Shallowater 42, Slaton 0

Sonora 28, Ballinger 21

Spearman 45, Tulia 28

Stanton 24, Big Lake Reagan County 0

Stockdale 40, George West 7

Taft 46, Skidmore-Tynan 21

Teague 29, Eustace 19

Tolar 69, Itasca 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 35, Clyde 7

Van Vleck 19, East Bernard 14

Vanderbilt Industrial 28, Goliad 7

Waskom 85, New Diana 14

West 65, Maypearl 0

WF City View 53, Nocona 24

White Oak 42, New Boston 21

Whitesboro 52, Peaster 9

Whitney 35, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 7

Winnsboro 49, Pottsboro 20

Yoakum 54, Hempstead 0

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 28, Pettus 14

Albany 61, Cross Plains 3

Alvord 48, Tioga 15

Archer City 55, Seymour 6

Beckville 71, Frankston 8

Bogata Rivercrest 27, Honey Grove 21

Bosqueville 42, Hamilton 35

Boys Ranch 28, Stinnett West Texas 6

Bruni 40, Sabinal 20

Burton 21, Iola 0

Cayuga 38, Kerens 14

Chilton 41, Bremond 0

Christoval 69, Miles 0

Clarendon 42, Shamrock 41

Collinsville 62, Tom Bean 0

Crawford 45, Valley Mills 7

Cumby 42, Detroit 36

Cushing 40, Colmesneil 14

D'Hanis 42, Charlotte 0

Deweyville 68, High Island 0

Eldorado 56, Junction 14

Evadale 35, Burkeville 6

Falls City 48, Woodsboro 0

Farwell 28, Olton 20

Floydada 35, Hale Center 34

Garrison 40, Joaquin 32

Goldthwaite 64, De Leon 12

Gorman 73, Baird 30

Granger 25, Somerville 20

Harleton 48, Queen City 20

Haskell 37, Stamford 20

Hawkins 36, Gladewater Union Grove 7

Hawley 24, Forsan 21

Hearne 45, Moody 7

Holland 41, Thrall 12

Hubbard 46, Frost 6

Italy 38, Dawson 0

Kenedy 14, Three Rivers 7

La Pryor 58, Benavides 6

La Villa 40, Ben Bolt 0

Leakey 53, Prairie Lea 0

Lindsay 34, Trenton 24

Lovelady 43, Overton 0

Marlin 76, Axtell 0

Mart 49, Wortham 0

Mason 53, Ozona 22

Maud 26, Simms Bowie 14

McCamey 51, Seagraves 22

Muenster 53, Petrolia 6

New Deal 42, Sundown 14

Olney 38, Quanah 20

Panhandle 56, Sanford-Fritch 27

Pineland West Sabine 30, Mount Enterprise 14

Post 62, Tahoka 0

Price Carlisle 82, Linden-Kildare 7

Quinlan Boles 47, Clarksville 8

Ralls 44, Lockney 7

Refugio 68, Freer 0

Riesel 49, Buffalo 19

Rocksprings 60, Menard 35

Roscoe 61, Hamlin 0

Rosebud-Lott 49, Bruceville-Eddy 12

Santa Maria 34, Riviera Kaufer 20

Santo 62, Meridian 2

Shiner 46, Schulenburg 2

Snook 34, Milano 16

Springlake-Earth 60, Kress 14

Stratford 67, Booker 6

Timpson 56, Shelbyville 14

Van Horn 60, Marfa 6

Vega 61, Sunray 24

Wellington 56, Wheeler 20

Windthorst 60, Era 0

Yorktown 49, Runge 7

CLASS 1A

Benjamin 58, Harrold 0

Bluff Dale 49, Gustine 33

Blum 78, Avalon 32

Bowie Gold-Burg 46, Forestburg 0

Brackett 18, Center Point 12

Campbell 55, Savoy 6

Chester 41, Apple Springs 0

Coolidge 54, Aquilla 18

Crowell 62, Vernon Northside 6

Groom 54, Wildorado 8

Happy 74, Claude 0

Ira 46, Aspermont 0

Ladonia Fannindel 53, Trinidad 6

Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 59, Fruitvale 14

Lamesa Klondike 67, Ackerly Sands 8

Lenorah Grady 61, TLC Midland 7

Loop 68, Wilson 26

Loraine 61, Blackwell 36

Lueders-Avoca 49, Haskell Paint Creek 0

Matador Motley County 82, Jayton 36

May 54, Lingleville 8

Meadow 61, O'Donnell 50

Medina 76, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 36

Mertzon Irion County 91, Eden 62

Morton 42, Iraan 6

New Home 40, Sudan 6

Newcastle 60, Bryson 12

Oakwood 54, Calvert 26

Rankin 82, Garden City 58

Richland Springs 54, Lohn 0

Rochelle 74, Mullin 28

Ropesville Ropes 30, Smyer 6

Rotan 61, Roby 38

Rule 55, Chillicothe 6

Saint Jo 76, Perrin-Whitt 30

Sidney 60, Brookesmith 12

Silverton 58, Hart 53

Spur 100, Paducah 54

Strawn 83, Gordon 38

Throckmorton 50, Woodson 0

Water Valley 47, Paint Rock 0

White Deer 50, McLean 44

Whitharral 72, Cotton Center 25

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Argyle Liberty Christian 52, Plano John Paul II 16

Austin Regents 49, Austin Brentwood 7

Austin St. Michael 42, Austin Hyde Park 6

Austin TSD 74, SA Lutheran 25

Austin Veritas 78, Concordia 22

Bay Area Christian 42, Alpha Omega 7

Boerne Geneva 51, SA St. Anthony's 3

Brownsville St. Joseph 49, CC John Paul 48

Bryan Brazos Christian 41, Houston Northland Christian 0

Cedar Hill Trinity 58, Evangel Christian Academy, La. 13

Colleyville Covenant 54, FW Temple Christian 13

Conroe Covenant 54, Bryan Allen Academy 22

Dallas Christian 47, Bullard Brook Hill 10

Dallas Covenant 46, Dallas First Baptist 20

Dallas Lutheran 38, Denton Calvary 26

Dallas Parish Episcopal 65, FW All Saints 28

Dallas Shelton 41, Tyler All Saints 12

EP Cathedral 35, Austin St. Dominic Savio 34

FW Nolan 35, Plano Prestonwood 31

FW Southwest Christian 58, Flower Mound Coram Deo 14

Greenville Christian 54, Garland Christian 8

Houston Lutheran South 21, The Woodlands Christian 7

Houston St. Pius X 28, Beaumont Kelly 14

Houston St. Thomas 45, Tomball Concordia 0

Katy Pope John 41, SA Christian 14

Lubbock Christ The King 54, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 42

Lubbock Christian 28, FW Lake Country 7

Lucas Christian 54, Watauga Harvest 6

Marble Falls Faith 64, Round Rock Christian 8

Midland Christian 42, Dallas Bishop Lynch 7

New Braunfels Christian 89, St Augustine 43

Pasadena First Baptist 77, Beaumont Legacy Christian 12

SA Antonian 44, SA Central Catholic 35

SA Holy Cross 31, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16

St. Mary's Hall 48, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 46

Temple Holy Trinity 68, Austin Hill Country 60

Tyler Grace Community 14, Dallas Bishop Dunne 6

Victoria St. Joseph 55, Frassati Catholic 24

OTHER

Abilene Texas Leadership 51, Olfen 6

Alvin Shadow Creek 37, Alief Hastings 0

Azle Christian School 84, Carrollton Prince of Peace 51

Beaumont United 24, Baytown Goose Creek 14

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 24, Winona 0

Buda Johnson 44, New Braunfels Canyon 27

Carrollton Creekview def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit

Chapel Hill 32, Henderson 14

Fort Bend Christian 27, Houston Second Baptist 24

Fort Worth Christian 50, Grapevine Faith 28

FW Brewer 36, FW Arlington Heights 12

Jersey Village 63, Cypress Creek 21

KIPP Generations 22, Houston KIPP 16

Longview Heritage 63, Eagle Christian 0

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 54, Lubbock All Saints 22

Lubbock Trinity 35, Muenster Sacred Heart 33

Midland Legacy 34, Odessa Permian 21

Mount Calm 56, Buckholts 18

Nazareth def. Lorenzo , forfeit

Odessa Compass 28, Tornillo 22

Oglesby def. Dime Box , forfeit

Plano Coram Deo 47, Rockwall Heritage 0

Prosper Rock Hill 51, Frisco Lebanon Trail 34

San Antonio Harlan 42, SA Northside Warren 20

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 41, SA Southside 6

Sierra Blanca def. Dell City , forfeit

Spring Branch Living Rock 34, SA Atonement 20

Weatherford Christian 49, FW Calvary 0

TCAF Six-man Div II Playoff

1st Round

Arlington St. Paul 58, Killeen Memorial Christian 57

Community Christian 52, Grayson Christian 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hull-Daisetta vs. Sabine Pass, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

 
 

