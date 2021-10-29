FRANKSTON — The Frankston Indians are headed back to the playoffs for the second straight season after Thursday's 34-12 win over Linden-Kildare in a District 9-2A Division I football game at Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium.
Coach Paul Gould's Indians improve to 5-4 on the season and 3-2 in district. The Tigers fall to 2-6 and 2-3.
Kaymon Davis led Frankston with 187 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He scored on runs of eight and 55 yards. For the season, Davis has gained 805 yards and scored eight TDs on 106 attempts.
Reese Hicks added 132 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 totes for the Indians with quarterback Cael Bruno hitting on 4 of 7 passing attempts for 51 yards. He rushed for 60 yards and a 4-yard TD run on seven attempts.
Tyler Rogers pounced on a fumble for the Indians.
Frankston concludes the regular season by visiting Beckville on Nov. 5. Linden-Kildare will host Carlisle on Nov. 5.