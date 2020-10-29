Mount Pleasant (2-2, 0-1) at Whitehouse (4-0, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse
Keep an eye on
Mount Pleasant: Anthony Jeffery … Ed Wilder … Ken’Travion Evans … Josh Gongora … Jaylen Williams … Keller Thompson
Whitehouse: QB Joey Conflitti (71 of 103, 624 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT) … OL Garrett Feiden … LB Jack Clark … DL Marshall Johnson (22 tackles, 9 TFL) … WR Trevor Theiring (32 catches, 320 yards, 8 TD) … OL Jaylon Horton … DB Jaden Brandon … RB Matthew Gooden (76 carries, 376 yards, 3 TD) … LB Braiden Miller (34 tackles, 8 TFL) … LB/DB Erik Brody (22 tackles, 2 FF, 1 FR) … Kris Roberts (2 FR) … K Ben Harris … RB Mikevic Hall
Quick hits: Mount Pleasant has allowed an average of 38 points per game in its last two games after allowing a total of 13 points in the first two games of the season … Gooden rushed for a season-high 161 yards against Nacogdoches … Whitehouse is favored by 13 points by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Up next: Nacogdoches at Mount Pleasant; Whitehouse at Hallsville