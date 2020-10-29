McKinney Christian (2-3, 0-2) at Bullard Brook Hill (3-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Young Field at Herrington Stadium, Bullard
Keep an eye on
McKinney Christian: QB Blake McGraw ... RB Denzel Poulter ... WR Hayden Faulkner ... WR Hudson Cross ... WR Zeke Long ...
Brook Hill: WR Carson Richards ... OL/DL William Roberts ... WR TyJuan Cannon ... OL Alessandro Cairati ... LB/RB Lane Barter ... LB Nick LaRocca ... QB Ture Nilsson ... RB Casper Engquist ...
Quick hits: McKinney Christian is No. 53 in the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings and Brook Hill is No. 57. ... Brook Hill's game with Dallas Bishop Dunne was canceled, but the Guard scheduled a contest with Addison Trinity Christian. ... The Guard lost 42-0. ... Brook Hill QB Ture Nilsson has hit on 42 of 81 passing attempts for 560 yards with four TDs and five interceptions. ... Lane Barter (67-300, 4 TDs) and Jaeger Gowin (29-251, 2 TDs) are the leading Guard rushers. ... Carson Richards leads BH in receiving with 13 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns … Blake McGraw is the quarterback for McKinney Christian, hitting on 77 of 103 attempts for 1,638 yards with 19 TD passes and four interceptions. ... McKinney Christian's top rusher is Denzel Poulter (35-311, 5 TDs)
Up next: Brook Hill at Grace Community, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6; Dallas Bishop Dunne at McKinney Christian, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6.