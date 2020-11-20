Chapel Hill (7-4) vs. Stafford (5-6)
When/Where: 6 p.m. Saturday, Randall Reed Stadium, New Caney
Keep an eye on
Chapel Hill: Cameron Ford (121 of 216, 2,311 yards, 21 TD, 8 INT; 153 carries, 1,196 yards, 17 TD) … Kevin Brooks (91 carries, 469 yards, 5 TD) … Illonzo McGregor (50 catches, 1,095 yards, 8 TD; 2 INT) … Solomon Macfoy (29 catches, 545 yards, 4 TD; 2 INT) … Jatavion Watson (81 tackles, 5 TFL) … Max Richardson (84 tackles, 13 TFL) … Jordan Ford (71 tackles, 4 INT, 3 FR) … Tyson Berry … Brack Dyer … Mason Mumphrey … K Adolfo Tamayo
Stafford: QB Brayden Batiste (75 of 149, 1,349 yards, 14 TD, 7 INT) … Jamaal Wiley … Jaydon Johnson (23 catches, 449 yards, 4 TD) … Jordan Barrett (26 catches, 491 yards, 7 TD) … Nehemiah Tarble … Kaleb Roberts … Kenneth Steward III … Isaiah Bogerty
Quick hits: Chapel Hill won its final two regular season games to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 … Last week’s 49-37 win over Livingston was the Bulldogs’ first playoff win since 2014 … Stafford has won four straight after starting the season 1-6 … Chapel Hill started the season 4-1.
Up next: The winner will play the winner of Lindale vs. Needville.