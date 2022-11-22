Bijan Robinson, Texas’ standout junior running back, rushed for a career high in yardage in leading the Longhorns past Kansas on Saturday.
After that performance in Lawrence, Kansas, Robinson was named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the 12th week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
It marks the second time in his career that Robinson has received the organization’s Player of the Week honor.
Robinson rushed for a career-high 243 yards on 25 carries (9.7 ypc) and a career-best four touchdowns in leading Texas to a 55-14 road victory over Kansas. It was his eighth 100-yard rushing game in the last nine outings and second of 200 in the last three. He also has rushed for a touchdown in nine of 11 games this year.
Robinson is now tied for fifth on Texas’ all-time rushing list with 3,231 yards. The junior is sixth in UT history in career tandem yards (4,036) and 10th in all-purpose yards (4,052). This season, Robinson is the only player in the nation with more than 1,400 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards, and one of just two running backs nationally with double-digit rushing touchdowns and at least two receiving scores. His 243 yards rushing were the 16th-most in a game in UT history.
The Tucson, Arizona native scored four of Texas’ first five touchdowns in pushing the Longhorns out to a 38-0 lead early in the third quarter. Two of the touchdowns went for more than 15 yards, including his last one of 32 yards. Just before halftime, he had a 24-yard carry that was inches short of a touchdown with one second remaining before he vaulted over the line on the next play as time expired for a 31-0 halftime lead. Robinson’s 32-yard touchdown run was his sixth rushing touchdown and seventh scoring play of at least 30 yards this season.
Robinson is a graduate of Salpointe High School.
The Longhorns (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) close out the regular season on Friday when they host Baylor (6-5, 4-4) on Senior Day at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Mordecai joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Week 2: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; Week 3: Washington wide receiver J’Lynn Polk; Week 4: Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith; Week 5: TCU quarterback Max Duggan; Week 6: TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston; Week 7: Georgia Southern wide receiver Amare Jones; Week 8: Tulsa running back Deneric Prince; Week 9: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn;Week 10: SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; and Week 11: Central Michigan quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr.
Honorable mention players for Week 12: UTEP running back Reynaldo Flores, Houston wide receiver Matthew Golden, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, BYU WR Keanu Hill, Oregon State RB Damien Martinez, Alabama RB Jase McClellan, Tulsa RB Deneric Prince, Hawaii QB Brayden Schager, Tulsa WR Keylon Stokes, Utah State RB Calvin Tyler Jr., and Houston QB Clayton Tune.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
———
Honorable Mention Week 12
Reynaldo Flores, senior running back, UTEP
Hometown: El Paso
High School: Ysleta
Rushing: 13 carries, 128 yards, 2 TDs
Texas-El Paso defeated Florida International, 40-6, in El Paso.
———
Matthew Golden, freshman wide receiver, Houston
Hometown: Houston
High School: Klein Cain
Receiving: 8 catches, 127 yards, 2 TDs
Houston defeated East Carolina, 42-3, in Greenville, North Carolina.
———
Frank Harris, senior quarterback, UTSA
Hometown: Schertz
High School: Clemens
Passing: 11 of 14, 103 yards, 2 TDs, INT
Rushing: 7 carries, 124 yards, 3 TDs
Texas-San Antonio defeated Rice, 41-7, in Houston.
———
Keanu Hill, sophomore wide receiver, BYU
Hometown: Bedford
High School: Trinty
Receiving: 6 catches, 137 yards, 3 TDs
BYU defeated Utah Tech, 52-26, in Provo, Utah.
———
Damien Martinez, freshman running back, Oregon State
Hometown: Lewisville
High School: Lewisville
Rushing: 22 carries, 138 yards, 2 TDs
Oregon State defeated Arizona State, 31-7, in Tempe, Arizona.
———
Deneric Prince, senior running back, Tulsa
Hometown: Manvel
High School: Manvel
Rushing: 26 carries, 220 yards, 2 TDs
Tulsa defeated South Florida, 48-42, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
———
Brayden Schager, sophomore quarterback, Hawaii
Hometown: Dallas
High School: Highland Park
Passing: 16 of 27, 202 yards, 3 TDs
Hawaii defeated UNLV, 31-25, in Honolulu.
———
Keylon Stokes, graduate student/ wide receiver, Tulsa
Hometown: Manvel
High School: Manvel
Receiving: 6 catches, 145 yards, TD
Tulsa defeated South Florida, 48-42, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
———
Calvin Tyler Jr., graduate student running back, Utah State
Hometown: Beaumont
High School: Silsbee
Rushing: 30 carries, 125 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: 1 catch, 9 yards
Utah State defeated San Jose State, 35-31, in Logan, Utah.
———
Clayton Tune, senior quarterback, Houston
Hometown: Carrollton
High School: Hebron
Passing: 32 of 44, 435 yards, 4 TDs, INT
Rushing: 6 carries, 43 yards
Houston defeated East Carolina, 42-3, in Greenville, North Carolina.