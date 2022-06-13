Bullard’s Jaden Jeter was named the Most Valuable Player of District 13-4A girls soccer, the league’s coaches announced.
Jeter has signed to play college soccer for Nicholls State University.
Bullard also had the Midfielder of the Year (senior Carley Pawlak), Newcomer of the Year (freshman Rylie Graul), Goalkeeper of the Year (senior Emily Clark) and Coach of the Year (Tiffany Cooksey).
Van junior Avery Green was named the Offensive MVP.
Chapel Hill senior Katelyn Allen and junior Shania Miller were named Defensive Player of the Year and Utility Player of the year, respectively.
Grand Saline and Cumberland Academy shared the Team Sportsmanship award.
Voting was conducted by the district coaches.
———
All-District 13-4A Girls Soccer
Most Valuable Player — Jaden Jeter, Bullard
Offensive MVP — Avery Green, Van
Defensive MVP — Katelyn Allen, Chapel Hill
Midfielder of the Year — Carley Pawlak, Bullard
Utility Player of the Year — Shania Miller, Chapel Hill
Goalkeeper of the Year — Emily Clark, Bullard
Newcomer of the Year — Rylie Graul, Bullard
Coach of the Year — Tiffany Cooksey, Bullard
———
First Team
Bullard — Addy Cummings, Maddison Cummings, Maddie Carlile, Milley Bryan
Chapel Hill — Evelyn Cornelio, Brizella Hernandez, Clara Brown
Lindale — Kaydee Cox, Brooke Tweedell, Kady Spears
Van — Jenna Huss, Mckinley Davis
Gladewater — Lexi Hart, Kaila King
Cumberland Academy — Hannah Hunter
Grand Saline — Edith Cardoso
Second Team
Bullard — Jaylynn Wildt, Chloe Howard, Rylie Jo Garner, Karleigh Hagen
Chapel Hill — Skye Figueroa, Krystal Hernandez, Melinda Gomez, Kaela Peavy
Lindale — Gaby Saboia, Hadlee Scott, Brylee Bergbower
Van — Nadia Barnard, Paige Oxford, Abigail McNeil
Gladewater — MaKayla Police, Hadasah Balcorta
Cumberland Academy — Sanaa Daniels
Grand Saline — Madison McCormick
Honorable Mention
Bullard — Hannah Benson
Chapel Hill — Kimberly Vazquez, Emily Vazquez, Leslie Ryena
Lindale — Morgan Parks, Alma Silva, Patricia Munoz
Van — Ashlyn Short, Josephine Allen, Karmen Zifer
Gladewater — Katie Menjivar, Alise Sanders, Savanna Kinsey
Cumberland Academy — Leah Riddle, Adriana Mata, Nadya Armendares
Academic All-District
Bullard — Emily Clark, Carley Pawlak, Jaden Jeter, Milley Bryan, Jaylynn Wildt, Hannah Benson, Karis Cotter, Reagan Stegall, Ramzee Matejka, Maddie Carlile, Anne Marie Jones, Karleigh Hagen, Rylie Graul, Ana Morales, Rylie Jo Garner