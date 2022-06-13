Bullard’s Jaden Jeter was named the Most Valuable Player of District 13-4A girls soccer, the league’s coaches announced.

Jeter has signed to play college soccer for Nicholls State University.

Bullard also had the Midfielder of the Year (senior Carley Pawlak), Newcomer of the Year (freshman Rylie Graul), Goalkeeper of the Year (senior Emily Clark) and Coach of the Year (Tiffany Cooksey).

Van junior Avery Green was named the Offensive MVP.

Chapel Hill senior Katelyn Allen and junior Shania Miller were named Defensive Player of the Year and Utility Player of the year, respectively.

Grand Saline and Cumberland Academy shared the Team Sportsmanship award.

Voting was conducted by the district coaches.

———

All-District 13-4A Girls Soccer

Most Valuable Player — Jaden Jeter, Bullard

Offensive MVP — Avery Green, Van

Defensive MVP — Katelyn Allen, Chapel Hill

Midfielder of the Year — Carley Pawlak, Bullard

Utility Player of the Year — Shania Miller, Chapel Hill

Goalkeeper of the Year — Emily Clark, Bullard

Newcomer of the Year — Rylie Graul, Bullard

Coach of the Year — Tiffany Cooksey, Bullard

———

First Team

Bullard — Addy Cummings, Maddison Cummings, Maddie Carlile, Milley Bryan

Chapel Hill — Evelyn Cornelio, Brizella Hernandez, Clara Brown

Lindale — Kaydee Cox, Brooke Tweedell, Kady Spears

Van — Jenna Huss, Mckinley Davis

Gladewater — Lexi Hart, Kaila King

Cumberland Academy — Hannah Hunter

Grand Saline — Edith Cardoso

Second Team

Bullard — Jaylynn Wildt, Chloe Howard, Rylie Jo Garner, Karleigh Hagen

Chapel Hill — Skye Figueroa, Krystal Hernandez, Melinda Gomez, Kaela Peavy

Lindale — Gaby Saboia, Hadlee Scott, Brylee Bergbower

Van — Nadia Barnard, Paige Oxford, Abigail McNeil

Gladewater — MaKayla Police, Hadasah Balcorta

Cumberland Academy — Sanaa Daniels

Grand Saline — Madison McCormick

Honorable Mention

Bullard — Hannah Benson

Chapel Hill — Kimberly Vazquez, Emily Vazquez, Leslie Ryena

Lindale — Morgan Parks, Alma Silva, Patricia Munoz

Van — Ashlyn Short, Josephine Allen, Karmen Zifer

Gladewater — Katie Menjivar, Alise Sanders, Savanna Kinsey

Cumberland Academy — Leah Riddle, Adriana Mata, Nadya Armendares

Academic All-District

Bullard — Emily Clark, Carley Pawlak, Jaden Jeter, Milley Bryan, Jaylynn Wildt, Hannah Benson, Karis Cotter, Reagan Stegall, Ramzee Matejka, Maddie Carlile, Anne Marie Jones, Karleigh Hagen, Rylie Graul, Ana Morales, Rylie Jo Garner

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports