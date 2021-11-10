BULLARD — Emily Clark arrived at Bullard last school year from Frisco Independence High School.
Clark enjoyed East Texas so much that she will continue her college career close to home as she signed with the University of Texas at Tyler on Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s really cool because I can be close to my sisters and parents,” Clark said. “Being able to have them come watch my games and me come back to Bullard to watch their games, it will be cool.”
Clark said the coaches and players at UT Tyler were very welcoming and “really enjoyable to be around.”
Clark is a goalkeeper who posted 21 shutouts in the Lady Panthers’ 29 games last season, helping Bullard reach the regional semifinals for the first time in program history. Clark was an All-District and All-State performer as a junior. She also received first-team All-East Texas goalkeeper honors.
Clark said a 1-0 win over Kilgore in the regional quarterfinals at Whitehouse, where she made a late game-clinching save, has been a highlight of her time at Bullard.
Bullard head coach Tiffany Cooksey described Clark as a “white tiger.”
“She is one of the fastest girls in the school,” Cooksey said. “She’s a very dynamic player. She adds a component I feel completes a team, for sure.”
Cooksey said the tiger symbolizes “strength, virtue, courage and peace,” all of which signify Clark on and off the field.
“She has a strong leg. She has high standards. She has a lot of courage when she is in the net. And she is very level-headed. She also makes sure she protects that goal any way she has to,” Cooksey said.
“Her role on the team holds much pressure, but she seems to embrace the challenges that come her way with great strength and confidence. Her teammates embrace her, and they understand how valuable she is to the team. She has brought a different dynamic to the team that is truly irreplaceable and completes our defense.”
Clark said she will likely study either psychology or physical therapy.