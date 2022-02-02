BULLARD — Three Bullard student-athletes signed with Division I programs on Wednesday inside the Audry B. Owens Auditorium.
Kaylee Paul will play softball for Stephen F. Austin State University. Jaden Jeter will play soccer at Nicholls State University. Kade Verden will play football at Lamar University.
Paul, who helped lead the Lady Panthers to the state tournament last season, said SFA was an easy chose.
“I loved the family atmosphere,” Paul said. “I loved the coach. It was my dream school.”
Paul has hit above .400 in all three years on varsity. She has 135 career hits and 79 stolen bases. In 324 plate appearances, Paul has struck out just 28 times.
“Kaylee is a tremendously hardworking athlete who has shown a willingness to put in extra effort both in season and out of season,” Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry said. “She is an athlete of high character and is at her best when her best is needed. I could not ask for a better role model for this softball program.”
Paul said she is undecided on her major.
Jeter will play for Nicholls State, where she said head coach Robert Podeyn and their academic programs really sold her on the school.
“Whenever I first started emailing the coach, I obviously wanted to look him up, and he had very high credentials,” Jeter said. “He’s worked with teams overseas, and he actually owns a team in Spain. I talked to him, and my biggest thing is I want to play as a freshman, and he guaranteed me playing time, so that was a big thing for me.
“And I want to major in dietetics and nutrition, and they actually have a master’s program at Nicholls, so that was one of the big factors in me going there.”
Jeter has more than 30 assists and 42 goals in her career at Bullard. She was District Newcomer of the Year, first team All-District, District Midfielder of the Year and TASCO second team All-State. She will also play in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion Soccer All-Star Game.
“Jaden has worked extremely hard for her accomplishments, and I am proud to see her play at Nicholls State University,” Bullard head soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey said. “She is a major contributor on and off the field, and her leadership will be missed greatly.”
Verden is an offensive lineman who will play at Lamar.
“They have a really good engineering program, which was what I wanted,” Verden said. “The environment was very family oriented. I really enjoyed the coaches.”
Verden was a second-team All-District selection for three straight years.
“Kade is definitely a young man who contributed to and represented the program in the way we want,” Bullard athletic director and head football coach Scott Callaway said. “He works hard, is goal-driven and has excelled not only on the football field but also in the classroom. Along with his family, we are proud of Kade and look forward to the success he will have."