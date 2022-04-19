Class 4A Region II Golf Tournament
Van Zandt Country Club, Canton
Monday's Results
Team — Bullard, 315; Waxahachie Life, 322; Longview Spring Hill, 323; Midlothian Heritage, 335; Caddo Mills, 345; Aubrey, 345; Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 348; Paris, 348; Kaufman, 352; Mabank, 352; Van Alstyne, 371; Canton, 388; Kennedale, 403; Carrollton Ranchview, 364.
Top 10 & Ties Individuals — Madox Burton, Irving Uplift North Hills Prep, 68; Colin Price, Godley, 70; Nolan De Los Santos, Waxahachie Life, 73; Mason Napier, Paris, 74; Luke Hurst, Spring Hill, 75; Hank Germany, Midlothian Heritage, 76; Luis Coronado, Ferris, 76; Kaiden Schneider, Bullard, 77; Nathan Schroeder, Caddo Mills, 77; Drew Marshall, Pittsburg, 77.