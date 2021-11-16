Cullen Walker two clutch free throws ice the game as the All Saints Trojans defeated Lucas Christian, 40-38, on Tuesday at Brookshire Gym.
Walker led the Trojans with 15 points while Cameron Reed added 12.
Also scoring for All Saints were Paul Ceccoli (8), Mill Walters (3) and Dawson Thames (2).
The Trojans were 10 of 14 at the free throw line.
Chris O’Brien led the Warriors (3-2) with 19 points. Keiser Gibbins added seven and Jameson Gibbins six. Also scoring were Johnny Ostertag (4) and Hayden DeLand (2).
The Trojans (1-0) will next take part in the Union Grove Tournament beginning Thursday.
King’s Academy 61, Bishop Gorman 39Seth Pickerill hit for 24 points to help power the King’s Academy Royals to a 61-39 win over the Bishop Gorman Crusaders on Tuesday at Haddad Gymnasium.
He added three assists and three steals.
Other standouts for King’s Academy were Jake Hosch (14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals), Levi Campbell (10 points) and Leroy Sparrow (4 points, 8 assists).
New Summerfield 59, Latexo 17LATEXO — Rylan Fickey had 23 points and eight steals to help lift New Summerfield to a 59-17 win over Latexo on Tuesday.
Ary Hernandez added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets.
Grace 68, Buffalo 58Darius Shankle sizzled for 37 points to lead the Grace Community Cougars to a 60-58 win over the Buffalo Bison at GCS Gymnasium.
Shankle hit on 10 of 12 free throw attempts.
Kole Crawford added 16 points for the Cougars with Drew Gaddis pitching in six.
Bullard 90, Longview 65BULLARD — Jeffery Brooks and Garrett Nuckolls both were hot on Tuesday, leading the Bullard Panthers to a 90-65 win over Longview.
Brooks hit for 34 points while grabbing 16 rebounds. Nuckolls added 30 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and three assists.
Hallsville 65, Atlanta 42
HALLSVILLE — Thirteen Bobcats got into the game, and eight got into the scorebook on Tuesday as Hallsville notched a 65-42 win over Atlanta.
Taylor Sheffield scored 30 to lead the way for Hallsville, which built a 31-21 halftime lead against the Rabbits.
Anthony McDermott and Luke Cheatham had 11 apiece, D.Q. Harrison eight Zachar Florence five, Jake Hall three and David Ruff and Gayson Magestro two apiece.
Hallsville's JV earned a 59-39 win.
Hallsville will host Canton on Friday.
White Oak 60, Rains 50
EMORY — Brian Williams paced the Roughnecks with 17 points, Ben Jacyno added 13 and White Oak notched a 60-50 win over Rains on Tuesday.
Zac Jacyno added 12 points and five rebounds for White Oak, which outscored the Wildcats 16-9 in the second stanza to build a 29-22 lead. Landon Anderson finished with eight points and three assists, Colton Sears four points and Gunner Solis and Alberto Soto two each.
White Oak will host Brownsboro on Friday.
MPCHJ 71, Sabine 54
LIBERTY CITY — Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill opened up a 39-26 halftime lead on the way to a 71-54 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Tuesday.
Clayne Simmons and Breydan Pobuda had 17 points apiece in the loss for Sabine. Jaydan McPherson added nine, and freshman Cason Patterson chipped in with four.
Sabine will face Neches at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the New Summerfield Tournament.
Harleton 76, Fruitvale 34
HARLETON — The Harleton Wildcats, led by Carter Taft's 16 points and 15 points from Brayden Hopkins, opened the season with a 76-34 win over Fruitvale.
Taber Childs added 10 points for Harleton, which led 47-13 at halftime. Colby Raibourn added eight, David Danna, Dylan Dunagan and Kyle WRight six apiece, James Kinsel and Dylan Armstrong four apiece and Draven Ring two.
Avinger 71, Ore City 40
AVINGER — Cade Walker tossed in 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, and three other Indians scored in double figures as Avinger opened the season with a 71-40 win over Ore City.
Luke Elder (13), Nathan McIntyre (12) and Jacob Burleson (10) all scored in twin figures for Avinger, which led 36-17 at halftime. Judson Jones added six points, Austin Alexander and Jaxson Neal two apiece and Zach Vaile and Jordan Samples one each.
The Indians will take on All Saints at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Union Grove Tournament.
Martin's Mill 69, McLeod 43
MARTIN'S MILL — Martin's Mill improved to 3-0 and dropped McLeod to 1-1 with a 69-43 win over the Longhorns on Tuesday.
Braden Parker scored 10 points and collected seven rebounds in the loss for McLeod. Mason Teer had nine points, four steals and four rebounds, Henry Teer eight points and two steals, Tyler Williams seven points, Kannon Dempsey seven points, Brennan Penny one point and five rebounds and Parker Patrick one point.