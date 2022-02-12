HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Hornets outscored the Lions by 11 in the third quarter to break open a close game and defeat Tyler, 72-64, on Friday in a District 16-5A basketball game.
The Lions fall to 17-13 overall and 4-5 in district.
Jacksonville and Lufkin are tied atop the standings at 8-1 with Tyler and Huntsville tied at 4-5. Nacogdoches is 3-6 while Whitehouse is 0-9.
Tyler finishes the regular season at Nacodoches on Tuesday, while Huntsville visits Lufkin. Whitehouse is at Jacksonville.
Huntsville led 28-27 at halftime and outscored the Lions 23-12 in the third quarter to take a 51-39 lead into the final period.
Ashad Walker led Tyler with 22 points, including 4 of 5 at the free throw line.
Others scoring for Tyler were Ahstin Watkins (11), Kyron Key (9), Marquette Mosley (7), Bryson Hill (6), Xavier Tatum (4), Montrell Wade (3) and JaMarcus Battee (1).
Key made the only 3-pointer for the Lions and Tyler was 14 of 27 at the free throw line.
AJ Wilson led Huntsville with 32 points. The Hornets made six 3-pointers and were 18 of 27 at the free throw line.
All Saints splits pair
On Thursday, Mill Walters hit a last-second floater that gave All Saints a 60-58 win over Arlington Pantego Christian, clinching third-place for the Trojans in TAPPS 2-4A play.
Cullen Walker led the Trojans with 21 points, followed by Paul Ceccoli (15), Drew Jackson (9), MacLean Arnett (7), Bryce Patrick (4), Cameron Reid (2) and Walters (2).
The Panthers (23-7, 7-3) were paced by Jelani Handy with 20 points. Cort MacDonald added 14 points.
The Arlington Grace Prep Lions finished TAPPS 2-4A district play with a 10-0 record after an 86-39 win over All Saints on Friday at Brookshire Gym.
The Lions are 29-4 overall while the Trojans are 17-15 overall and 5-5 in league play.
Jackson led All Saints with 10 points, followed by Patrick (6), Walker (6), Walters (6), Ceccoli (5), Dawson Thames (2), Reid (2) and Arnett (2).
Justin McNelkan led Grace Prep with 18 points.
Wills Point 44, Canton 43
CANTON — The Canton Eagles suffered their first loss in District 14-4A play, a 44-43 decision to Wills Point on Friday.
Canton (26-9, 8-1) has already clinched the district championship, the Eagles' third straight league title. The Tigers improve to 14-16 and 3-6.
Layne Etheridge led the Eagles with 13 points, followed by Chantson Prox (11) and Ja'Braylon Pickens (10). Trey Grier, Caleb Guy and Cannon Valenzuela each scored three points.
Nate Allen led the Tigers with 15 points, followed by Blake Marical (10), Kody Alexander (9), Tyler Dryman (7), Jeremiah Freeman (2) and Jaylen Asher (1).
The Eagles play host to Mabank on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Tigers play host to Van on Tuesday.
Dallas Christian 56, Brook Hill 54
The Dallas Christian Chargers edged the Brook Hill Guard 56-54 on Friday in a second round game of the TAPPS 2-5A district tournament at Grace Community School in Tyler.
Jakub Dluzenski led Brook Hill (27-7) with 16 points, followed by Brady Callens (10), Grayson Murry (9) Herman Herder-Conde (7), Von Dawson (5), Noah Langemeier (4) and Colton Carson (3).
Jalil Brown led the Chargers with 32 points, followed by Jacob Hoelzle (9), Maddox Lasher (6), Max McAda (4), Will Knuckles (4) and Jackson Ivy (3).
Chapel Hill 64, Henderson 39
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs clinched their third straight trip to the playoffs with a 64-39 win over Henderson on Friday.
Chapel Hill (17-9, 8-3) concludes the regular season on Tuesday against Spring Hill in Longview.
Dee Brisbon led the Bulldogs with 15 points with Adrian Mumphrey adding 13. Cameron Murphy had 10 rebounds and Tyson Berry had eight assists, four steals and six points.
Also scoring for CH were Murphy (6), Trevor Brooks (6), Jayvin Mayfield (5), Will Chetlin (5), Keviyan Huddleston (4) and Cameron Kelley (4).
Waskom 57, Troup 39
WASKOM — The Waskom Wildcats defeated the Troup Tigers, 57-39, on Friday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Troup (20-12, 6-7) was led in scoring by Bracey Cover with nine points. He was followed by Colby Turner (8), Logan Womack (8), Trae Davis (7) and Jarett Castillo (7).
Cover hit three 3-pointers and Womack added two. Davis and Castillo connected on one trey each.
Waskom (19-6, 9-4) was led by Tyler Davis and Jayvis Jones with 15 points each. They were followed by Diego Smith (10), Daveon Williams (5), Caden McDonald (5), DJ Feaster (4) and Kameron Thomas (3).
Davis had three 3-pointers, while Thomas and McDonald hit one each.
Troup won the JV game, 35-20.
The Tigers play host to Harleton on Tuesday (JV at 5 p.m., varsity at 6:15 p.m.).
Hawkins 80, Overton 50
HAWKINS — Hawkins bolted out to a 16-point halftime lead and went on to down Overton 80-50 on Friday in a District 21-2A basketball game.
Dristun Pruitt led the Hawks (11-16, 4-5) with 24 points, followed by Bryce Burns (16) and Jeramy Torres (15). also scoring for Hawkins were Boston Conner (8), Drew Dacus (7), Jake Shaw (5), Marshall White (3) and Micah Staruska (2).
Pruitt had three 3-pointers with two from Burns. Conner, Dacus, Shaw and White hit one trey each.
The Mustangs (8-17, 0-9) are scheduled to host Carlisle on Tuesday. Hawkins is slated to visit Beckville on Tuesday.
Kilgore 48, Cumberland 35
KILGORE — Ethan Drury led the way with 10 points, and nine Bulldogs got into the scoring act Friday in a 48-35 District 16-4A win over Cumberland Academy.
Thomas Hattaway added eight for Kilgore, which led 16-7 after one quarter and 30-18 at halftime. Jake Thompson and Daverian Franklin added six apiece, and Braydon Nelson, Bobby King, Rylan Copeland, Jayden Sanders and C.J. Ingram all scored three points.
White Oak 48, Daingerfield 44
DAINGERFIELD — Gunner Solis scored 13 points, Landon Anderson added 10 for the Roughnecks and White Oak remained unbeaten in district play with a 48-44 District 15-3A win over Daingerfield.
Brian Williams and Ben Jacyno both finished with eight for White Oak (28-4, 11-0). Colton Millwood added five, Colton Fears three and Zac Jacyno one.
White Oak's JV notched a 61-37 win.
The Roughnecks host New Diana on Tuesday.
Sabine 63, Ore City 52
LIBERTY CITY — Freshmen Hudson McNatt (21) and Colt Sparks (20) combined for 41 points, and the Sabine Cardinals notched a 63-52 District 15-3A win over the Ore City Rebels on Friday.
Breydan Pobuda added 16 for the Cardinals, who will close out the regular season at Gladewater on Tuesday.
Ryan Webb scored 16 and Allen Nigreville 15 in the loss for Ore City.
MPCH 68, Harmony 38
MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill took control of things with a 24-8 run in the second quarter on the way to a 68-38 win over Harmony.
Riley Patterson had nine points in the loss for Harmony. Tyson Jenkins added six, Alex Scheuer and Tucker Tittle five apiece, Boston Seahorn four and Chris Arellano and Braxton Baker three each.
Beckville 97, Big Sandy 49
BECKVILLE — D.J. Rockwell scored 28 points, knocking down five 3-pointers on the night, and the Beckville Bearcats rolled to a 97-39 District 21-2A win over Big Sandy.
Matt Barr added 15, Jaedyn Slaughter 14, J'Koby Williams 13 and Ryan Harris 12 for Beckville, which led 35-6 after one quarter. Gage Berry and Jakelvin Smith chipped in with seven apiece, and Jaden Mojica added a bucket.