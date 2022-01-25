NEW CHAPEL HILL — Jayvin Mayfield scored 17 points to help power the Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a 69-41 win over the Tyler Cumberland Academy Knights on Tuesday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
Mayfield hit one 3-pointer.
Cameron Kelley was also in double figures with 10 points, while Tyson Berry hit for eight points along with dishing out six assists and swiping five steals.
Others scoring for the Bulldogs were: Keviyan Huddleston (9), Demetrius Brisbon (7), Adrian Mumphrey (6), Illonzo McGregor (5), Emery Crayton (5 points, 1 3-pointer) and Cameron Murphy (2).
The Bulldogs (13-8, 5-2) are scheduled to visit Kilgore at 7 p.m. Friday.
Canton 41, Wills Point 31
WILLS POINT — Chantson Prox hit for 15 points to help Canton stay unbeaten in District 14-4A with a 41-31 victory over the Wills Point Tigers on Tuesday.
The Eagles go to 22-8 overall and 4-0 in district, while the Tigers fall to 11-14 and 0-4.
Also scoring for Canton were Ja'Braylon Pickens (9), Kam Shaw (5), Layne Etheridge (5), Rex Baldwin (4) and Trey Grier (3).
Blake Marical and Jaylen Asher led Wills Point with eight points apiece, followed by Tyler Dryman (6), Marc Battle (5), Hunter Smith (2) and Kody Alexander (2).
Canton is scheduled to visit Mabank on Friday while WP travels to Van.
Mabank 47, Brownsboro 45
BROWNSBORO — Mabank held off Brownsboro 47-45 on Tuesday in a District 14-4A basketball game.
The Panthers (11-10, 2-2) were led by Jaydon Reeder with 16 points, while Hagen Tijerina added 10. Also scoring were Sean Henry (7) and Eli Pyle (6).
Malik English led the Bears (20-6, 1-3) with 12 points, followed by Aidan Hardin (11), Hudson Childers (6), Gekyle Baker (6), Jordan Hoover (4) and Tanner Ballard (2).
The Bears won the JV (37-35) and Frosh games (46-42).
Brownsboro is scheduled to visit Athens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Mabank is slated to host Canton.
Tatum 72, Troup 41
TATUM — Trae Davis scored 14 points for Troup in the Tigers' 72-41 loss to Tatum in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Others scoring for the Tigers (17-10, 3-5) were Trevor Padia (11), Logan Womack (8), Bracey Cover (3), Jarett Castillo (3) and Payton Elliott (2).
Davis and Womack each hit two 3-pointers, while Castillo and Cover connected on one each.
No. 6 Tatum (19-5, 8-0) was led by Jaden Boyd with 28 points.
Also scoring for the Eagles were: Kendric Malone (16), Aiden Anthony (9), Drake Walton (7), Kendall Williams (4), Ty Bridges (4) and Jordan Chambers (4).
Boyd hit two 3-pointers with one each from Anthony and Walton.
Tatum won the JV game, 56-17.
Troup is scheduled to visit host Jefferson on Friday with JV starting at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:15 p.m. Tatum is slated to host Harleton.
Hallsville 66, Texas High 63
TEXARKANA — The Hallsville Bobcats, paced by a combined 35 points from Anthon McDermott (18) and Kamron Gaut (17), rallied for a 66-63 District 15-5A win over Texas High.
DQ Harrison added 12 for the Bobcats (26-3, 6-1), who trailed 15-10 after one quarter. Taylor Sheffield added nine points, Zachar Florence four, Jake Hall and Auby Minchew two apiece and Luke Cheatham one.
Lindale 51, Kilgore 36
LINDALE — The Lindale Eagles raced out to a 14-2 lead after one quarter on the way to a 51-36 District 16-4A win over the Kilgore Bulldogs to open the second round of district play.
C.J. Ingram scored 23 in the loss for Kilgore. Thomas Hattaway added nine and Javiora Easley four.
Jefferson 79, Waskom 75
JEFFERSON — Dylan Washington scored 20 points, including a 4-for-4 effort in overtime, and E.J. Burns knocked down a clutch 3-pointer in the extra frame as Jefferson rallied for a 79-74 District 16-3A win over Waskom.
C.J. Bowman had 18 and Jakardan Davidson 15 for Jefferson (17-8, 7-1), which trailed 17-4 after one quarter. Burns finished with 14 points, K.J. Ross eight and Jace Miles and Parker Grubbs two apiece.
White Oak 73, Hughes Springs 21
WHITE OAK — Ben Jacyno turned in a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double, Brian Williams tossed in 16 points and the White Oak Roughnecks moved to 7-0 in District 15-3A play (24-4 overall) with a 73-21 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs.
Gunner Solis knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for White Oak, which led 26-6 after one quarter. Landon Anderson had nine points and four assists, Hayden Craig eight points, Zac Jacyno seven points and Colton Millwood and Colton Fears two points apiece.
Gladewater 43, Daingerfield 42
GLADEWATER — Tyrone Maddox scored 18 points, Kollin Lewis added 10 for the Bears and Gladewater edged Daingerfield, 43-42, on Tuesday.
D.J. Allen finished with six points, Keilan James five and X'Zavier Woods and Tristen Linwood two apiece for Gladewater.
Ore City 45, New Diana 40
ORE CITY — Allen Nigreville dropped in 18 points, Jeremy Kyle added 14 and the Ore City Rebels earned a 45-40 win over the New Diana Eagles on Tuesday.
Beckville 71, Big Sandy 58
BIG SANDY — The Beckville Bearcats jumped out to a 41-29 halftime lead on the way to a 71-58 District 21-2A win over the Big Sandy Wildcats on Tuesday.
J'Koby Williams and Ryan Harris scored 12 apiece in the win for Beckville.
Sean Gregory had 16 and Malijah Francis 14 for Big Sandy, which drops to 11-10 on the year.
Hawkins 52, Overton 48
OVERTON — Hawkins outscored the Overton Mustangs, 14-9, in the fourth quarter to score a 52-48 District 21-2A win on Tuesday.
Four Hawks were in double figures, led by Jeramy Torres with 18 points. Dristun Pruitt added 11 points with Boston Conner and Bryce Burns pitching in 10 points apiece. Marshall White scored three points.
Conner, Pruitt and Burns each hit two 3-pointers with White adding one.
Hawkins goes to 10-12 overall and 3-1 in district while Overton is 8-11 and 0-4.
The Hawks are slated to host Beckville at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Overton is scheduled to visit Carlisle.
McLeod 53, Detroit 35
MCLEOD — The McLeod Longhorns rallied from a nearly deficit and took control in the middle two quarters — outscoring Detroit 26-10 in the second and third — on the way to a 53-35 District 16-2A win.
Kannon Dempsey paced McLeod (20-11) with 17 points. Mason Teer had 13, Braden Parker 11, Henry Teer five and Tyler Williams three.
Avinger 92, Avery 45
AVINGER — Cade Walker scored 28 points to lead the way for the Indians, and Jordan Samples (14), Luke Elder (13) and Nate McIntyre (11) all joined him in twin figures as Avinger rolled to a 92-45 District 24-2A win over Avery.
Jaxon Neal added eight points, Jacob Burleson four and Austyn Alexander three for the Indians, who led 56-22 at halftime.