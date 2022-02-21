EMORY — The Canton Eagles are on to the second round of the Class 4A basketball playoffs.
Ja'Braylon Pickens hit for 21 points and Chantson Prox added 17 as the Eagles defeated Sunnyvale, 53-40, on Monday in a Class 4A basketball bi-district playoff game at Rains High School.
Canton (28-9) advances to meet Chapel Hill later this week in area. The Raiders end their season at 12-19.
Pickens scored 10 of the Eagles' 16 points in the first quarter (Prox scored the other 6) to help Canton take an eight-point lead.
Canton continued to pour it on, taking a 32-13 halftime lead.
Others scoring for the Eagles were Cannon Valenzuela (4), Trey Grier (3), Kam Shaw (3), Layne Etheridge (3) and Rex Baldwin (2).
Jarek Derleth and Landry Laird led the Raiders with nine points apiece.
Also scoring for Sunnyvale were Jory Bruszer (5), Kearston Stallings (5), Jacob Daniel (4), Robert Tezock (3), Joshua McDill (3) and Koy Odom (2).
The Eagles were 10 of 20 from the free throw line and connected on five 3-pointers (4 by Prox, 1 by Grier). The Raiders were 8 of 15 from the charity stripe and hit four 3-pointers (1 each from Laird, McDill, Bruster, Tezock).