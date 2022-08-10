Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 8 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll: the Diboll Lumberjacks.

After suffering through five seasons of two wins or fewer in an eight-year span, the Diboll Lumberjacks have been on a roll as of late with three double-digit win campaigns in the last four seasons. Diboll went 10-2 in 2018 and 11-1 in 2019 before going 6-5 in 2020. The Lumberjacks then bounced back with a 10-4 record in 2021 and a trip to the state quarterfinals. With 15 total starters back, Diboll is equipped to have a strong 2022 season.

Poll history: After being ranked No. 9 in the 2019 preseason poll, Diboll never dropped below No. 6 in the regular season rankings and was No. 1 for the final three weeks of the 2019 season. Diboll was unranked for all of the 2021 season before finishing the season at No. 15 in the final regular season poll, right before the Lumberjacks’ run through the playoffs, extending their winning streak to nine games after a 1-3 start to the season.

That dude: Elijah Freeman. The 6-0, 310-pound defensive lineman had 76 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six sacks last season.

