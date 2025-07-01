DPS: Tyler man among five who died in I-20 crash; suspect charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Elmo Fire Department and other agencies respond to a seven-vehicle crash on I-20 Saturday afternoon. Five people died, several were injured and one person was arrested. (Contributed Photo)

KAUFMAN COUNTY — Officials have released the identities of five people, including one Tyler man, killed in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 20 near Terrell. Although authorities reported earlier this week a sixth person had died from their injuries, the Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday night issued a correction, noting five fatalities.

“… Preliminary information on the previous report was inaccurate due to a clerical error reported by the hospital,” Texas DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20 just east of Hiram Road in Kaufman County. Five people were pronounced dead at the scene and five others were injured. A suspect was arrested in the crash, which involved seven vehicles.







Bradford said preliminary investigation revealed traffic was already backed up on the interstate due to a previous crash. The driver of a semi-truck, Alexis Osami Gonzalez-Companioni, 27, allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel, striking a Ford-F150 carrying five people, DPS said. That semi-truck, of Hope Trans LLC, was then pushed into two other semi-trucks. One of the semis jack-knifed due to the impact and hit three other vehicles.

Gonzalez-Companioni was arrested Saturday and charged with five counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Texas DPS said.

Zabar McKellar, 52, of Fort Worth; Krishaun McKellar, 45, of Fort Worth; Kason McKellar, 16, of Fort Worth; Billy McKellar, 79, of Tyler; and Nicole Gregory, 49, of Dallas, were all killed in the crash, DPS said Tuesday night after family had been notified.

The affected portion of the interstate reopened later overnight after being closed for several hours.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.