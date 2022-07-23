The new high school football season brings optimism for a lot of teams.
That was evident with the preseason edition of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, eight different teams received a first-place vote, and 37 teams received at least one vote.
Daingerfield, which received four first-place votes and 189 points, is the preseason No. 1 team in the small-school rankings. West Rusk (two first-place votes) and Mount Vernon (three first-place votes) tied for the No. 2 spot with 172 points. Timpson (one first-place vote and 164 points) and Beckville (140 points) rounded out the top five. Malakoff received two first-place votes, but checked in at No. 10 overall. Tatum (No. 6), Waskom (No. 7) and Mineola (No 11) all received a first-place vote.
The Class 6A/5A/4A poll had a little more separation.
Longview took the top spot with 12 first-place votes and 216 points. Carthage checked in at No. 2 with two first-place votes and 209 points. Gilmer received the final first-place votes and 194 points to take the No. 3 spot.
Chapel Hill (155 points) and Texas High (153 points) rounded out the top five.
There were 29 total teams who received at least one vote in the big-school rankings.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
———
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record 2021 Finish
1. Longview (12) 216 9-4 6
2. Carthage (2) 209 11-1 1
3. Gilmer (1) 194 14-2 3
4. Chapel Hill 155 11-4 12
5. Texas High 153 12-1 2
6. Kilgore 129 11-2 5
7. Tyler 125 6-5 11
8. Tyler Legacy 119 6-6 10
9. Lindale 109 7-5 7
10. Pleasant Grove 87 8-6 NR
11. Marshall 75 8-4 8
12. Van 61 12-1 4
13. Lufkin 36 4-6 NR
14. Paris 22 7-5 NR
15. Rusk 21 9-3 9
Others receiving votes: Jasper 16; Henderson 12; Brownsboro 11; Jacksonville 10; Palestine 9; Bullard 8; Hallsville 8; Canton 3; Spring Hill 3; Whitehouse 3; Pine Tree 2; Pittsburg 2; Mount Pleasant 1; Quinlan Ford 1.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record 2021 Finish
1. Daingerfield (4) 189 11-3 7
T2. West Rusk (2) 172 12-1 1
T2. Mount Vernon (3) 172 14-1 2
4. Timpson (1) 164 12-1 3
5. Beckville 140 12-1 5
6. Tatum (1) 126 8-3 12
7. Waskom (1) 115 13-2 4
8. Diboll 113 10-4 15
9. Gladewater 102 9-3 6
10. Malakoff (2) 100 9-4 8
11. Mineola (1) 88 7-5 NR
12. Tenaha 52 9-3 9
13. Elysian Fields 50 9-3 10
14. Brook Hill 34 6-4 NR
15. DeKalb 21 8-4 NR
Others receiving votes: Joaquin 18; Carlisle 16; Corrigan-Camden 15; Maud 14; Paul Pewitt 11; Sabine 11; Lovelady 10; Garrison 9; Troup 8; Winnsboro 7; Alto 6; Hooks 6; Jefferson 5; Harmony 4; Arp 3; Grace Community 3; Harleton 3; White Oak 3; Cayuga 2; Grapeland 2; Hughes Springs 2; Hawkins 1.