The new high school football season brings optimism for a lot of teams.

That was evident with the preseason edition of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.

In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, eight different teams received a first-place vote, and 37 teams received at least one vote.

Daingerfield, which received four first-place votes and 189 points, is the preseason No. 1 team in the small-school rankings. West Rusk (two first-place votes) and Mount Vernon (three first-place votes) tied for the No. 2 spot with 172 points. Timpson (one first-place vote and 164 points) and Beckville (140 points) rounded out the top five. Malakoff received two first-place votes, but checked in at No. 10 overall. Tatum (No. 6), Waskom (No. 7) and Mineola (No 11) all received a first-place vote.

The Class 6A/5A/4A poll had a little more separation.

Longview took the top spot with 12 first-place votes and 216 points. Carthage checked in at No. 2 with two first-place votes and 209 points. Gilmer received the final first-place votes and 194 points to take the No. 3 spot.

Chapel Hill (155 points) and Texas High (153 points) rounded out the top five.

There were 29 total teams who received at least one vote in the big-school rankings.

Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.

———

#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15

6A/5A/4A

Team                     Points                    Record         2021 Finish

1. Longview (12)     216               9-4               6

2. Carthage (2)        209               11-1             1

3. Gilmer (1)           194               14-2             3

4. Chapel Hill           155               11-4             12

5. Texas High                    153               12-1             2

6. Kilgore                129               11-2             5

7. Tyler                   125               6-5               11

8. Tyler Legacy        119               6-6               10

9. Lindale                109               7-5               7

10. Pleasant Grove   87                8-6               NR

11. Marshall             75                8-4               8

12. Van                   61                12-1             4

13. Lufkin                36                4-6               NR

14. Paris                  22                7-5               NR

15. Rusk                 21                9-3               9

Others receiving votes: Jasper 16; Henderson 12; Brownsboro 11; Jacksonville 10; Palestine 9; Bullard 8; Hallsville 8; Canton 3; Spring Hill 3; Whitehouse 3; Pine Tree 2; Pittsburg 2; Mount Pleasant 1; Quinlan Ford 1.

3A/2A/TAPPS

Team                     Points                    Record         2021 Finish

1. Daingerfield (4)   189               11-3             7

T2. West Rusk (2)    172               12-1             1

T2. Mount Vernon (3) 172            14-1             2       

4. Timpson (1)        164               12-1             3

5. Beckville              140               12-1             5

6. Tatum (1)           126               8-3               12

7. Waskom (1)         115               13-2             4

8. Diboll                  113               10-4             15

9. Gladewater                    102               9-3               6

10. Malakoff (2)       100               9-4               8

11. Mineola (1)        88                7-5               NR

12. Tenaha              52                9-3               9

13. Elysian Fields     50                9-3               10

14. Brook Hill           34                6-4               NR

15. DeKalb              21                8-4               NR

Others receiving votes: Joaquin 18; Carlisle 16; Corrigan-Camden 15; Maud 14; Paul Pewitt 11; Sabine 11;  Lovelady 10; Garrison 9; Troup 8; Winnsboro 7; Alto 6; Hooks 6; Jefferson 5; Harmony 4; Arp 3; Grace Community 3; Harleton 3; White Oak 3; Cayuga 2; Grapeland 2; Hughes Springs 2; Hawkins 1.

 
 

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports