Carthage and West Rusk
Buy Now

Carthage and West Rusk are the top teams in the final #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.

Carthage and West Rusk will both enter the playoffs undefeated, and both teams held on to the top spots in the final #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Poll for the 2021 high school football season.

Carthage was a unanimous No. 1 in Class 6A/5A/4A. Texas High, Gilmer, Van and Kilgore rounded out the top five.

Canton rejoined the poll, and Pleasant Grove dropped out.

In Class 3A/2A/TAPPS, West Rusk earned 13 first-place votes and 221 points to stay at No. 1. Mount Vernon kept its No. 2 spot with 208 points. Timpson, which received the other two first-place votes, had 199 points to check in at No. 3.

Waskom remained at No. 4, while Beckville jumped into the top five at No. 5.

Diboll joined the poll, while Brook Hill fell out.

The final poll has seven undefeated teams — Carthage, Texas High, Van, West Rusk, Mount Vernon, Timpson and Beckville.

Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.

———

#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15

6A/5A/4A

Team                 Points       Record      Last Week

1. Carthage (15) 225            9-0            1

2. Texas High      206            9-0            2

3. Gilmer            195            9-1            3

4. Van                177            10-0          4

5. Kilgore            161            9-1            5

6. Longview        155            7-3            7

7. Lindale            120            6-4            6

8. Marshall          115            7-3            9

9. Rusk               96             8-2            11

10. Tyler Legacy  83             5-5            10

11. Tyler             81             6-4            8

12. Chapel Hill     78             7-3            12

13. Palestine       31             5-5            14     

14. Canton          27             6-4            NR

15. Brownsboro   25             5-5            13

Others receiving votes: Jasper 10; Pleasant Grove 7; Mabank 3; Mount Pleasant 2; Pittsburg 1.

Dropped out: No. 15 Pleasant Grove.

3A/2A/TAPPS

Team                 Points       Record      Last Week

1. West Rusk (13) 221          10-0          1

2. Mount Vernon 208            10-0          2

3. Timpson (2)    199            8-0            3

4. Waskom          175            9-1            4

5. Beckville         162            10-0          6

6. Gladewater     145            7-2            7

7. Daingerfield     126            8-2            8

8. Malakoff          97             7-3            10

9. Tenaha           96             8-2            9

10. Elysian Fields 83             8-2            11

11. Sabine          79             7-3            15

12. Tatum           78             8-2            5

13. Arp               49             7-3            14

14. Troup            38             7-3            13

15. Diboll            22             7-3            NR

Others receiving votes: Brook Hill 17; Mineola 3.

Dropped out: No. 12 Brook Hill.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports