TEXARKANA — Coltan Eikner had two hits and drove in three runs to spark the Whitehouse Wildcats to a 7-1 win over Texas High on Friday in Game 1 of their Class 5A bi-district baseball series.
Game 2 is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in Whitehouse. If a third game is needed, it will be play at 7 p.m. Monday in Marshall.
Whitehouse is 21-10, while the Tigers are 16-9.
Michael Dudolski tossed a complete game for the Wildcats, allowing seven hits and one run with two strikeouts and a walk.
JJ Idrogo (2 singles) and Jermod McCoy (double, single) also had two hits for the 'Cats. Collin McLemore, Peyton Blackmon and Braden Bean added basehits.
Other RBIs were from McCoy (2) and Bean (1). Scoring runs were Idrogo (2), McLemore (1), Luke Caussey (1), Blackmon (1), McCoy (1) and Hayden Hossley (1).
Nathan Steele had two doubles for the Tigers with a double from Jacob Yowell.