HUDSON — Mason Cirkel held Hudson in check for much of the game as Rusk Eagles scored a 2-1 win over the Hudson Hornets on Friday in a District 17-4A baseball game.
Cirkel pitched a complete game, allowing nine hits but only one run. He struck out four and walked one.
Rusk scored two runs in the first inning and Hudson scored its run in the seventh.
JD Thompson had a two-run single in the first.
The Eagles had six other singles — one each by Trey Devereaux, Will Dixon, Tarrant Sunday, Heston Kelly, Brett Rawlinson and Cirkel.
Dixon and Jackson Dowling scored the runs.
Tyler Dickerson and Remington Roff led the Hornets with two hits apiece. Adding singles were Collin Pitts, Carson Courtney, Nolan Larsen, Blake Slaga and Clayton Wigley.
Slaga drove in Courtney.
Courtney pitched well for the Hornets, going seven innings while allowing seven hits and two runs with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Lufkin 12, Tyler 0LUFKIN — Four Lufkin pitchers combined on a one-hitter as the Panthers defeated the Tyler Lions 12-0 on Friday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
The Panthers improve to 20-5-1 overall and 12-1 in district, while the Lions fall to 3-17-1 and 0-13.
Hunter Ditsworth started, going two innings while allowing one hit and striking out four. He did not walk a batter. He was followed by Kolby Kovar (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 0 walks), Jackson Powell (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk) and Ricky Rodriguez (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Nick Viramontes pitched all four innings for the Lions, giving up only two earned runs.
CJ Grace got the only hit for Tyler.
Cooper Knight had two hits for the Panthers with Charlie Deaton, Kaleb Hillis and Mark Requena getting doubles. Adding singles were Chip Buchanan, Sam Flores, Powell, Gavin DelToro and Christian Mumphrey.
RBIs were from Knight (2), Flores (2), Hillis (2), Buchanan (1), Bebo Hinojosa (1), Rodriguez (1), Powell (1) and Mumphrey (1).
Scoring runs were Buchanan (2), Knight (2), Hillis (2), Flores (1), Kovar (1), Requena (1), Ditsworth (1), DelToro (1) and Mumphrey (1).
The Lions have two more games remaining in the regular season. Tyler visits Whitehouse on Tuesday with the Wildcats playing the Lions on Friday for Senior Night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. Gametimes are scheduled for 7 p.m. each night.
Lufkin plays Nacogdoches next week — at Nacogdoches on Tuesday and in Lufkin on Friday. Both games have 7 p.m. scheduled starts.