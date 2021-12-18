FORT WORTH (AP) — Jamal Shead scored 18 points, Fabian White had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Houston beat Oklahoma State 72-61 on Saturday in the lone game of the scheduled Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase doubleheader.
Marcus Sasser added 15 points and Kyler Edwards had 13 for the Cougars (10-2).
Bryce Williams led Oklahoma State (7-4) with 17 points, the only Cowboy to score in double figures.
Houston led 57-55 with 4:31 left in the second half before going on a 10-2 run. Eight points came from Shead, including both of his 3-pointers in the game.
Earlier, with the score tied 11-11 eight minutes in, Houston had a 10-point burst that included three consecutive 3-pointers by Edwards. That put him over 1,000 career points in his four-year college career — the first three seasons at Texas Tech.
With the Cougars leading 35-23, the Cowboys scored the final seven points of the half to pull within 35-30 at halftime. The streak began with a layup by Isaac Likekele and a tap-in by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe off an assist by Likekele.
The scheduled game between No. 23 Colorado State and Tulsa was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within Colorado State's team.
UP NEXT:
Houston: Will close out its pre-conference schedule Wednesday at home against Texas State.
Oklahoma State: Playing USC on Tuesday in Oklahoma City's Compete 4 Cause Classic before entering Big 12 play.