SAN ANTONIO — After two consecutive state championships and five straight Final Four appearances, the Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs were disappointed with the 2020 season after not the state tournament.
Martin's Mill made the state tournament drought short as the Lady Mustangs are back in Alamo City and they will play for the Class 2A basketball championship.
The Lady Mustangs (28-4) meet Lipan (29-3) in the Class 2A title game at 10 a.m. Thursday at Alamodome in San Antonio.
Martin's Mill has appeared in five of the last six and in 13 of the last 15 state tournaments to become a state Final Four staple.
The Lady Mustangs have won state titles in 2006 (1A Division I), 2008 (1A Division I), 2013 (2A), 2014 (2A), 2018 (2A) and 2019 (2A).
Tommy Cross is in his sixth year as head coach at Martin's Mill, leading the Lady Mustangs to two state championships and five Final Fours. Taylor Wilson is his assistant.
Lady Mustangs team members include: 5-8 senior forward Ashley Reiser; 5-10 junior center Kylee Lookabaugh; 5-7 freshman guard Kate Lindsey; 5-5 senior guard Kalie Dunavant; 5-7 sophomore guard Mattie Burns; 5-10 sophomore forward Libby Rogers; 5-7 junior guard Jada Celsur; 5-8 junior forward Bailey Goggans and 5-2 freshman guard Halle Hawes.
Support staff include: manager Braleigh Whitus; manager Davvi Swain; student trainer Kenzie Cross; athletic trainer Kylee Cross; trainer Doug Boxell; statistician Dina Cross and team doctor Jean Roach.
Lipan is in its ninth state tournament, including back-to-back. Last year, the Lady Indians competed in Class 1A, falling in the final to Nazareth. This is the first time Lipan has made the state tourney in Class 2A.
The Lady Indians won the 2016 state championship in Class 1A, a 55-43 decision over Nazareth.
This will be the second meeting between the Lady Mustangs and Lady Indians this season. Lipan won over Martin's Mill 65-45 on Nov. 10 in Martin's Mill.
Tickets
Tickets may be purchased through TicketMaster online. Session tickets will be available for $17.50 per session.
A limited number of tickets will be available to each participating school with a code. This code will be sent to school administration to send out to their fans. Ticket codes will be good for a 24-hour period. Once the code expires, all remaining tickets will be released to the general public to purchase.
Tickets are only good for one game. The stadium will be cleared between every game. If you are wishing to attend more than one game, you will need to purchase a ticket for each game. There will be no all-tournament passes available.
All tickets will be digital and available through fans mobile devices. There will be no ticket offices open on the day of the games. Tickets will not be sold onsite.
Due to the limited seating, no passes will be accepted. No ISD passes will be accepted for admission.
Parking
Parking information for the Girls Basketball State Tournament can be found on the UIL website at https://www.uiltexas.org/basketball/state-girls/girls-basketball-state-tournament-spectator-information
Face Coverings
The Alamodome COVID-19 safety plan requires that face coverings must be worn by all who enter the facility, inclusive of all spectators, workers and team personnel (coaches, managers, players not actively in the game).
Alamodome Clear Bag Policy
To provide a safer environment for the public and in order to expedite fan entry into the Alamodome, the Alamodome has implemented a Clear Bag Policy (similar to the NFL Clear Bag policy) that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the Alamodome. The clear bag guidelines can be found here. All spectators will need to comply with the clear bag policy for entry into the arena.
UIL App
UIL State is the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Store and Google Play.
Tournament Broadcast Information
NFHS Network and FOX Sports Southwest will combine to webcast and televise the UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament games. Complete broadcast information can be found on the UIL website at https://www.uiltexas.org/basketball/state-girls/girls-basketball-state-tournament-broadcast-information
---
2021 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament
March 10-11
Alamodome, San Antonio
Championship Games
Wednesday, March 10
Class 1A — Dodd City (31-0) vs. Nazareth (27-4), 10 a.m.
Class 3A — Brownfield (28-1) vs. Fairfield (27-2), 2 p.m.
Class 5A — Cedar Park (26-1) vs. Frisco Liberty (22-8), 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
Class 2A — Lipan (29-3) vs. Martin’s Mill (28-4), 10 a.m.
Class 4A — Hardin-Jefferson (29-0) vs. Canyon (30-1), 2 p.m.
Class 6A — Cypress Creek (32-0) vs. DeSoto (27-2), 7 p.m.
*Home team is listed first