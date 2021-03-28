Saturday
Whitehouse 10, Tyler 0
WHITEHOUSE — Four Wildcat pitchers combined on a no-hitter to lead Whitehouse to a 10-0 win over Tyler High on Saturday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Michael Dudolski (2 innings, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks), Ethan Stone (2 innings, 1 strikeout, 1 walk), Peyton Blackmon (1.2 innings, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks) and Hayden Hossley (.1 inning) pitched for the Wildcats with Dudolski getting the win.
Extra base hits for the Wildcats were by Colt Eikner (triple), Logan Whitfield (triple) and Erick Hendricks (double). Colin McLemore and Grant Taylor had two singles each with Matt Garcia adding a single.
Whitfield, Garcia and Taylor each had two RBIs with McLemore and Hendricks driving in one run apiece.
Scoring two runs each were Jack Clark, Eikner and Whitfield with one apiece by McLemore, Jackson Conser, Dudolskoi and Garcia.
The Lions (7-11, 0-5) are scheduled to host Huntsville at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. Whitehouse (15-4, 4-1) is slated to visit Nacogdoches at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Brook Hill 8, Tyler HEAT 1
BULLARD — Brook Hill scored the first seven runs of the game en route to an 8-1 win over the Tyler HEAT on Saturday.
Grayson Murry was 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Guard.
Murry had two doubles with teammate Finn Kaiyala contributing double and a triple as well. Carson Richards, Cade Chesley, Landon Mattox and Jabin Moore had two singles each with Tanner French and Dylan Malone adding singles.
Chesley had two RBIs with French and Mattow knocking in one run each.
Scoring runs for the Guard were Richards (2), Murry (2), Moore (2), Chesley (1) and Mattox (1).
Four pitchers were on the mound for Brook Hill — Malone (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout), Chesley (4 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks), Andrew Sims (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts) and Moore (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout).
Parker Hardie had a double for the HEAT with singles from Kahne Nolan and Jacob Nash.
Brook Hill is scheduled to visit Dallas Bishop Dunne at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Nacogdoches 5, Lufkin 4
NACOGDOCHES — Dillon Williams and Reid Boyett each had two RBIs to help lift the Nacogdoches Dragons to a 5-4 win over Lufkin on Saturday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Lufkin (15-4-1, 4-1) led 3-0 before the Dragons (16-4, 4-1) rallied for the victory.
Williams had a triple while Boyett, Reid Bowyer and Braden Ballenger each two hits. Blake Goerner and Kaden Koonce each had two hits. Ballenger also had an RBI.
Reid Hensley had three hits for the Panthers (double, 2 singles) and two RBIs with Spencer Alexander and Sam Flores adding two singles each. Coby DeJesus added a double with singles from Hunter Ditsworth and Cameron Jackson.
Scoring the Lufkin runs were DeJesus, Hensley, Flores and Alex Luna.
Boyett pitched all seven innings, allowing 10 hits and four runs (1 earned). He struck out three and did not walk a batter.
Lindale 8, Kilgore 6
KILGORE — The Lindale Eagles rallied from a three-run deficit to score an 8-6 win over Kilgore on Friday in a District 16-4A game.
Kayden McClenny had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to pace the Eagles.
Sam Peterson added two singles with Dylan Segroves adding a double. Aaron Wolfe added a single. Other RBIs were by Bryce Everest, Wolfe, Segroves, Jackson Fugate and Caden Piccoli.
McClenny scored two runs with one each by Wolfe, Triztin Smith, Segroves, Judson Long, Peterson and Piccoli.
Judson Long and Brandon Burckel pitched the final two innings, limiting the Bulldogs to one hit. Burckel hurled the final inning, recording the save. He struck out two.
Donovan Adkins tripled, and Cade Pippen and Dalton McElyea had two RBIs apiece in the loss for Kilgore. McElyea had two hits, and Hunter Pipak and Jake Thompson both drove in runs.
Huntsville 3, Jacksonville 1
HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Hornets rallied for a 3-1 win over Jacksonville on Saturday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Luke Dunham had a double and Cody McLerran had two hits to pace the Hornets.
Carson Cleaver, Kasey Canady and Devin McCuin each had hits for the Indians. McCuin knocked in Cleaver.
Jaccari Hamlett pitched the Indians, going six innings while giving up eight hits and three runs (2 earned). He struck out three and walked two.
Jacob Vonrosenberg hurled 6.1 innings for the Hornets, allowing three his and one run while striking out four and walking two. Bun Shelly got the save by getting the final two outs, one on a strikeout.
Chapel Hill 15, Big Sandy 3
BIG SANDY — Malcolm Passama had four hits and was the winning pitcher on the mound as the Chapel Hill Bulldogs scored a 15-3 win over Big Sandy on Saturday.
The Bulldogs scored eight runs in the first inning.
Passama was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
On the mound, Passama went two innings on the mound. He did not allow a hit or a run while striking out four.
Dillon Line had a double with four RBIS and two runs scored for the Bulldogs.
Dillon Tabb, Sean Gentry, Will Parker and Cody Combs each had two hits for Chapel Hill with Nathan Kinney adding a single.
Other RBIs were from Tabb (2), Austin Vega (2), Gentry (1), Parker (1), Aden Johnston (1) and Kameron Griffin (1).
Also scoring runs for CH were Tabb (3), Gentry (2), Parker (2), Combs (1), Johnston (1), Kinney (1) and Vega (1).
FRIDAY
Troup 7, West Rusk 5
CANTON — Troup scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a 7-5 win over the West Rusk Raiders on Friday in a District 16-3A baseball game.
Brayden Vess, Dylan Meyer and Ty Lovelady each had two hits for the Tigers with Austin Huml and Jace Lovelady knocking in two runs apiece.
Vess had a double with Jace Lovelady, Bradley Adams and Bracey Cover adding singles. Meyer, Colby Turner and Adams added RBIs.
Scoring one run each were Vess, Anthony Salgado, Huml, Meyer, Turner, Cover and Ty Lovelady.
Earning hits for the Raiders were Barry Decker, Will Jackson, Clayton Keith and Jaxon Farquhar. Jimmie Harper had three RBIs with one each from Keith and Peyton Lyon. Decker and Jackson each scored two runs with Carson Martin also crossing the plate.
Max Cheney got the win, going seven innings while allowing four hit and five runs. He struck out four and walked eight.
Canton 10, Athens 0
CANTON — EJ Dyke threw a two-hitter to lead the Canton Eagles to a 10-0 win over Athens on Friday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
He struck out four and walked one in five innings of work.
Corbin Holland, Nick Fenner and Colton Whitehead each had two hits for the Eagles. Whitehead had a triple with Fenner a double.
Adding singles were Grant Yudizky, Ace Reese, Steven Massey and Peyton Stewart. RBIs were from Holland (2), Fenner (2), Dyke (1), Whitehead (1) and Stewart (1). Scoring runs were Reese (2), Fenner (2), Whitehead (2), Holland (1), Dyke (1), Cole Vannorsdel (1) and Stewart).
Joseph Garcia had a double and single for the Hornets.
Brownsboro 5, Van 3 (10 innings)
VAN — Brownsboro scored three runs in the top of the 10th and then held off Van for a 5-3 win on Friday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
Hayden Woods hit a triple for the Bears, along with a single. Landen Hatton and Payton Stephenson each had two hits with Lane Epperson, Jaxyn Rogers and Cooper Schock adding a hit apiece.
Hatton had an RBI with runs scored by Woods, Hatton, Stephenson, Rogers and Ryan Padgett.
Logan Smith had a solo shot for the Vandals. He also had a single. Garrett Florey had two hits for Van with one each by Manny Moore, Zack Wilson, Ross Hendricks and Aiden Carter.
Along with Smith, Carter had an RBI with Florey, Hendricks and Smith scoring runs.
Schock pitched the first seven innings for Brownsboro, giving up five hits and two runs while striking out five and walking five. Dylan Reeves hurled the final three innings, picking up the win while allowing five hits and one unearned run while striking out five and walking three.
Caleb White pitched 5.2 innings for the Vandals, allowing five hits and two runs (1 earned) while striking out 10 and walking three. Moore tossed the final 4.1 innings, giving up four hits and three runs (2 earned) with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Nacogdoches 9, Jacksonville 8
JACKSONVILLE — Nacogdoches scored two runs in the sixth and rallied to take a 9-8 win over the Jacksonville Indians on Friday in a District 16-5A baseball game.
Will Furniss and Blake Goerner each had three hits for the Dragons with Levi Stovall hitting a triple and Kolton Koonce adding a double. Koonce and and Stovall also added singles. Reid Bowyer contributed two singles. Braden Ballenger and Dillion Williams added singles.
Stovall, Goerner and Bowyer each had two RBIs with Furniss knocking in one. Koonce, Furniss and Goerner each scored two runs with Ballenger, Williams and Stovall scoring a run apiece.
Carson Cleaver hit a triple of the Indians with Dominick Hinojosa and Hayden Thompson adding doubles. Singles were by Joshua Holcomb, Cameron Fuller, Jaccair Hamlett and Kasey Canady.
Cleaver had three RBIs with Hamlett knocking in two. Thmpson and Devin McCuin each drove in one. Hinojosa, Thompson and Fuller each scored two runs with Holcomb and Cleaver scoring one apiece.
Bowyer pitched the final three innings and did not give up a hit while allowing one unearned run. He struck out seven.