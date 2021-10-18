LINDALE — Kilgore’s boys and girls won the District 16-4A cross country championship.
In the boys’ race, Kilgore (39 points) was followed by Cumberland Academy (52), Spring Hill (74), Henderson (78) and Lindale (86).
In the girls’ race, Kilgore (34 points) was followed by Bullard (62), Lindale (86), Henderson (95) and Spring Hill (99).
Cumberland’s Abel Solorio won the boys’ race with a time of 16:30.40. Other top 10 finishers were Emery Crayton, Chapel Hill, 16:47.30; Christopher May, Kilgore, 16:50.50; Nick Bodenheimer, Spring Hill, 17:09.60; Brayden Vining, Bullard, 17:30.70; Andrew Morales, Henderson, 17:40.50; Josue Rosas, Kilgore, 18:10.50; Chase Biscomb, Cumberland Academy, 18:20.10; Mason Parsley, Cumberland Academy, 18:21.60; and Zachery Gutierrez, Kilgore, 18:23.60.
Spring Hill’s Blaire Bodenheimer won the girls’ race with a time of 12:42.50. Other top 10 finishers were Gaby Saboia, Lindale, 12:50.90; Ruby Almanza, Kilgore, 12:53.20; Riley Roberts, Bullard, 13:01.10; Danna Requena, Kilgore, 13:31.00; Adiam Michael, Cumberland Academy, 13:42.20; Katlyn Chavez, Chapel Hill, 14:02.90; Maci McNew, Kilgore, 14:11.30; Aliyah Veloz, Kilgore, 14:12.70; and Jordan Williams, Henderson, 14:18.10.
The Class 4A Region II race is Oct. 25 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.