Editor's note: This is part of a series of stories on candidates in the 1st Congressional House District race.
Republican congressional candidate John Porro said maintaining a free country is a generational responsibility he plans to uphold if elected.
“It is up to our generation to make sure we hand off a free America to our next generation, and I feel like we’re in significant danger of that not happening,” Porro said. “We cannot be the generation that fails.”
Dallas resident Porro is on the March primary ballot along with Joe McDaniel, Nathaniel Moran and Aditya Atholi.
The winner will face one of four Democratic candidates in the November general election and replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler. Gohmert is leaving his congressional seat to challenge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the March primary.
Porro decided to run for the seat because growing up, he said his father always told him, “If you’re complaining about something, you better be willing to roll up your sleeves and do something about it.”
For about the last five years Porro said he has had many complaints for politicians and has decided to do something about it. Socialism is alive and seen more and more in America and current politicians are “not up for the fight” to stop it, he added.
Porro described socialism as “evil” and said it is not something that can coexist with the American way of life, he said.
“I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I didn't try to do what I could do to have a free America,” Porro said.
Major issues Porro looks to stand for in Congress include the first and second amendments, school choice, law enforcement, secure elections, balanced budget, being against abortion and more.
“You cannot have socialism if the First Amendment is intact,” Porro said. “If we have freedom of speech in this country, then socialism cannot win.”
Freedom of speech is under attack from numerous areas in the United States such as media censorship and in colleges, Porro said.
For example, when it comes to “big tech” companies, they are heavily censoring “conservative talk” Porro said.
“We need to be able to put protections in place so you can't be targeted because of your political views,” Porro said.
Another thing Porro said he believes in is having the government minimally present in the lives of citizens. When the government needs to get involved, it should be on the local level, he said.
The American government should be smaller, fiscally responsible and pass God-centered laws, Porro said.
“We have kicked God out of too many places in our society and He needs to be invited back in,” Porro said.
Porro's experiences have prepared him for Congress, he said. He has worked as a high school teacher, first responder, physicians assistant, is on the Texas Association of Physician Assistants board as treasurer and is currently the Director of Advance Practice at Parkland Health and Hospital System.
Porro added that in his current position he manages a budget of $30 million and has over 280 employees and 14 leaders.
Porro described himself as a Christian, constitutional, fiscally responsible conservative.
He added that while he is not “a proven conservative because I don’t have a record, I think that might actually be better because there was another unproven conservative who didn’t have a record and his name was Donald Trump. I think he did pretty great things for this country,” Porro said.
Porro said he was adopted and lived in New York most of his life. He has been in Texas for about nine years now.
Despite not being from an East Texas town, Porro said he always found himself to share the values of and the people of East Texas.
“I share the most important part and that is philosophy,” Porro said. “I’m hoping the district will be able to see what is in my heart and mind.”
For more information about Porro and his campaign visit https://johnporro4tx.com/ .