Editor's note: This is part of a series of stories on candidates in the 1st Congressional House District race.
Republican congressional candidate Joe McDaniel says now is the right time "to make a difference" in East Texas.
McDaniel, from Kilgore, is on the March primary ballot along with John Porro, Nathaniel Moran and Aditya Atholi.
The winner will face one of four Democratic candidates in the November general election and replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler.
Gohmert is leaving his congressional seat to challenge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the March primary.
“We need somebody that represents East Texas, that can help East Texas be what it wants to be” McDaniel said.
Rather than his campaign slogan as “Joe for Congress,” it's “Joe for East Texas."
“I want it all to be about East Texas and bettering East Texas," he said.
McDaniel said people began asking him in February 2021 if he was running for Congress and encouraging him to do so. Thought and prayer went into his decision to run, he said.
When he was younger, McDaniel said he had wanted to be involved in politics by age 35 but decided to focus on his family instead.
McDaniel recalled a conversation he had with Gohmert that made him feel even more confident in his decision to run.
McDaniel said he asked the congressman, “I want to know what you’re going to do in this next cycle to fix all of the problems,” to which he said Gohmert responded, “There's nothing I can do.”
McDaniel said he is running to serve District 1 to fix problems and be someone constituents can trust.
He described himself as a problem solver, which is shown through the successful cooperation he has built, McDaniel said. Not only does he run a facility service company, but has also founded DiscipleWater, Lunch@thePark and served on the Tyler Homeless Coalition board and the Gregg County Boys and Girls Club board.
“I tell people if they want a Gohmert 2.0, somebody that's not scared to stand up for the rights of East Texas, then that's me,” McDaniel said.
He said issues he looks to address in Congress include immigration, a strong military, stopping inflation, term limits, taking back school classrooms and more.
He said immigration has to be one of the main priorities and that it is important to stop the influx of illegal immigrants and find a solution, which he believes he has.
McDaniel said he wants raise the cost of entry into the United States and get immigrants to bypass the cartels in getting them across the border.
Families pay cartels anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000 for illegal entry into the country, McDaniel said. If the U.S. made the cost to enter around $5,000 or so, it would be “half of what cartels charge,” he said.
Raising the cost of entry also would allow the U.S. to vet people coming in, give them a temporary visa, collect taxes on them and eventually pay to build the wall along the southern border, McDaniel said.
He added that immigration is important to America and the economy, but it is also essential to vet people entering.
Another issue McDaniel supports is the protection of the 10th Amendment, which gives states rights, he said. Texas should remain “sovereign” and in charge of itself.
“Texas needs to run its own school system. Texas needs to run its own health care system. Texas needs to run its own elections process,” McDaniel said.
If any bill threaten to take rights away from Texas, “Joe’s gotta vote no,” he said.
When looking at and solving issues, McDaniel said he does not owe anyone favors, has no special interest controlling him and does not look at problems as a politician would.
At the end of the day, McDaniel said, “I’m not a lawyer, I’m not a politician. I’m a lot like you.”
More information about McDaniel and his campaign can be found at www.joemcdaniel.com .