In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Ranger, a two-year-old bottlenose dolphin, eats food in a medical pool at Dolphin Research Center Friday in Marathon, Fla. The juvenile male was flown to the Florida Keys from the Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue Center after it was discovered in June 2021 at Goose Island State Park in Texas suffering from a respiratory infection and dehydration after his mother had died. Because the dolphin can't be released, National Marine Fisheries Service chose DRC to be his forever home.