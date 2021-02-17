FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Washington Nationals infielder Brock Holt, left, tags out New York Mets' Wilson Ramos (40) during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Washington. Holt, a free agent, has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to major league spring training, the Rangers announced Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)