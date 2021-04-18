William Gary Pickett
TYLER — Visitation for William Gary Pickett, 69, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Pickett passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Tyler. He was born December 7, 1951 in Jacksonville to William Vernon Pickett and Mildred Louise Pollard Pickett.
Gary was a graduate of Robert E Lee High School. He retired from Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fisheries Division after more than 30 years of service. In his spare time he mowed the yards around his neighborhood. Gary loved being able to help in any way that he could. He always put other people before his own needs.
Gary was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 46 years, Linda Louise Pickett. He is survived by his loving family including William Gary Pickett Jr. and wife Mary Pickett, Stephen Pickett and wife Crystal Pickett, along with his grandchildren, Trey Burton, Peyton Pickett, Caitlyn Pickett, and Alexa Pickett. Along with his lifelong childhood best friend Tommy Thompson.
