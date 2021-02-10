Stephen Salas

Stephen was born in Tyler, the seventh son of Paul and Emma Salas. He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Salas Sr. and his nephew JaPaul Salas. He is survived by his mother, Emma Salas of Tyler; 6 brothers: Paul Salas Jr. of Bullard and wife, Jennifer; Robert Salas of Austin, Texas; Richard A. Salas of Kerens, Texas and wife, Morgan; Reuban Salas of Tyler and wife, Sherri; Edward Salas of Whitehouse; and Michael Salas of Tyler and wife, Paula; four children: Savannah Rian Salas, of Kingsport, Tennessee, Stephen Benjamin Salas of Tyler, Stephen (Stevie) Salas Jr., of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Samantha Elizabeth Tari of Plano; three grandchildren: Isaac Howard, Wyatt Howard, and Harley-Quinn Howard, all of Kingsport, Tennessee; many nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Broadway Church of Christ at 100 Cumberland Road, in Tyler, Texas. No graveside service will follow.