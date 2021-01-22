Shirley Thompson
TYLER — A graveside service celebrating the life of Ms. Shirley Jean Thompson is scheduled for Saturday, January 23, 2021 1:00 pm in St. Louis Cemetery with Rev. Ralph Caraway, Sr. officiating. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Shirley Jean Thompson was born June 14, 1948 to Lewis Thompson and Opal Ford Thompson in Tyler, Texas. She attended St. Louis School and graduated from Emmett Scott High School in 1966.
At an early age, Shirley became a faithful member of St. Louis Baptist Church. After moving to Dallas 6 years ago, she became an affiliate member of St. Luke Community United Methodist Church. Everyone knew Shirley as a dedicated employee to Luby’s Cafeteria, where she worked for over 25 years before retiring. Shirley loved her family and looked forward to holidays and special occasions. She loved talking to everyone and would ask you anything she wanted to know.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Opal Thompson, son Richard Lewis Thompson, brothers L.C. Thompson and James Earl Thompson, and nephew Harvey Lee Thompson, Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memories, brother, Harvey Lee Thompson, Sr. (Gwendolyn); sisters, Geraldine Hobson (Lawrence), Opal Louise Van Zandt (Charles), Martha Pharms (George), Mary Thompson, and Elizabeth Thompson; Sisters-In-Law, Hettie Thompson, Patricia Thompson, and Brenda Thompson; and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday 1:00-8:00 pm.
