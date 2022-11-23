Polly Rowan
VAN — Services for Polly Rowan will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Pruitt Baptist Church with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Haven of Memories Cemetery, Canton, with Pastor Mike Calhoun officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers. Services under the direction of Hilliard Funeral Home, Van.
Nannie Pauline Blow Rowan was born October 21, 1932 in Big Springs, Texas to the late Wiley and Norma Blow. She was the youngest of four children. At the age of six, the family relocated to Mt. Sylvan, where Polly attended the one room Mt. Sylvan schoolhouse with her siblings. She graduated from Lindale High School in 1949. Following high school, she attended Tyler Business College and began working for Sinclair Oil Company. It was during that time that she was introduced to a “Van boy” named Al Rowan. They were married on June 14, 1952 in Alexandria, VA, where Al was stationed before being deployed to Korea. Their first child, Mike was born while Al was in Korea, followed by Pat and Susie. Her young family attended Sylvania Baptist Church in Tyler and then moved to Van in 1968, where she has been a member of Pruitt Baptist Church ever since.
Polly was the ultimate wife, mother, grandmother, and played a vital role in helping Al with his company. She typed many lease documents on a manual typewriter, as she assisted him with a growing business. In 1974, Al began ROCO Drilling Services and Polly helped in many aspects.
Polly passed away at the age of 90 on November 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert M. Rowan, Jr. in 1992; brother, Joe Blow; sisters, Norma Hills and Frances Adams; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, JR “Rip” and Nadine Rowan.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Mike & Susan Rowan, Pat & Carol Rowan, and Susie & Geoff Hardy; grandchildren and their spouses, Melissa & David Justman, Matt & Laci Rowan, Chad & Megan Rowan, Chase & Katie Rowan, Audrey & Nick Mazzu, and Dorothy & Michael Perez; great-grandchildren, Carlee, Aldyn, CoCo, Ross, Henry, John, Margaret, Clara, Marsh, Andrew, Sydney, Logn, Garrett, and Tate; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A special thanks to Lana Keller, who has faithfully kept everyone in line for over 40 years and her caregivers, Sharon Stanger, Karen Walker, and Maria Lemus, who loved her as their own. Also, Mandi Fisher and Presley Johnson with Traditions Hospice, who have gone over and beyond for her care.