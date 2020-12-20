CHANDLER — Mary LaJoyce Weeks passed away on December 13, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born April 5, 1930 in Lamesa, Texas, the third child of Clarence and Mary Wilson. LaJoyce married Harold Weeks on November 19, 1949 and was with him until he left to be with our Lord in 2017. She was an avid sports fan who loved those Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. She enjoyed cheering and supporting her boys at Little League and High School baseball games and was ever so proud of her daughter and could be seen in the stands supporting her in drill team. She held the utmost respectable job of being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. As we say our last goodbyes, she is crossing over to join those ahead of her at the bridge table where she will finally see her perfect hand.
She is survived by three children, Alan Weeks and wife Tresia, John Weeks and Laurie Weeks Maddox and husband Tom. She also leaves behind six beloved grandchildren, Shelley Weeks, Bethany Walker and husband Scott, Daniel Weeks, Carter Maddox, Clay Maddox and Kaitlyn Guerra. She also had the blessing of enjoying four great-grandchildren, Tyler Baker, Easton Kunkler, Lacey Walker and Reagan Walker.
The family will be celebrating her life during a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Scottish Rite for Children’s Treasure Street event in Dallas.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.