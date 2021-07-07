Lynn Risher
WHITEHOUSE — On Wednesday, June the 30th, 2021, Lynn Risher, Loving wife and mother of one son, passed away at the age of 60. She was an exceptionally rare soul who thought of only others and rarely herself. A saint to many, she always was able to spread joy with her generosity, love and charity. Lynn Risher was born July 31, 1960 in Ozark, AR to Jaunita and Arthur Boen. She moved to Whitehouse, TX in 1974. She married Michael L. Risher on Oct 30, 1987. She is survived by her husband, Michael Risher; her son and daughter-in-law, Austin and Heather Risher and 4 grandkids Alice, Raylan, Cameron and Westley, Her mother, Jaunita Boen; sister and brother, Kelly Brown and Billy Boen.
The family will receive friends at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 6, 2021 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A Memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert Bennett officiating.
