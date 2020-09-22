Lois Evelyn Berry Sawyer
TYLER — Graveside services for Lois Sawyer, 73, of Tyler, are scheduled for Tuesday, September 22, at 1:00 pm, at Cathedral in the Pines. She went home to be with our Lord, in Tyler, on September 18th.
Lois was born on May 21, 1947, in Tyler. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, Mawmaw, Grandma, and friend to many. Everyone that knew her loved her. She loved going out to dinner with friends and family and was a fantastic cook. She always doted on her “babies” and “grand babies”. She worked for Greenberg Smoked Turkeys for over 30 years. During this time, the Greenberg’s became like family to her and it was an honor and a privilege to work for them.
She is survived by daughter Tammy Koenigseder, husband Robb; son Jamie and his companion Stacie Stripling; adopted daughter Tamela Morgan, husband Daron; grand babies Zachary and Zoe, Carly, husband Derek, Landon; great grand baby Ian; sisters Carol Ballard and Shirley McMichael; brothers David and Gary McMichael; among many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
In addition to her death, she was preceded in death by husband LeeRoy Sawyer; parents John Berry, Sr. and Elizabeth Fleming Berry McMichael; stepfather Howard McMichael; brother John Berry II, and sister Jonnie Berry Wade Phaup.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.