Leon Herbrough
MONTALBA — William Leon Herbrough, age 80, of Montalba, Texas, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, the 16th day of January 2022. He was born on the 11th day of June 1941, in Springfield, Texas, to parents Bobbie Herbrough and Theo Robinson Herbrough.
Mr. Herbrough was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He enjoyed the satisfaction of a hard day’s work and could be best described as a Jack of all trades. Mr. Herbrough was an excellent welder, mechanic of cars and tractors, and he could grow a garden. Mr. Herbrough was a 1967 graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University and had a long career. He retired after many years of service with Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor. He also worked in the farming and ranching business raising cows. Mr. Herbrough was a faithful Christian and member of Montalba Baptist Church. The memories of Mr. Herbrough will live on until the day we will be reunited again in Heaven.
Mr. Herbrough is preceded in death by his parents Bobbie and Theo Herbrough.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy Herbrough; sons, Mitchel Herbrough and wife Amanda of Midland, Texas, and Matt Herbrough and wife Tracye of Palestine, Texas; sister, Nelda Robertson; grandchildren, Taylor Carnes, Ryan Lackey, Garret Herbrough, Isabel Herbrough, Harlan Herbrough, Alexandra Matthews, and Nancy Lorebeth Herbrough. Mr. Herbrough is also survived by three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.
A funeral service to celebrate Leon Herbrough’s life is to be conducted at two o’clock in the afternoon, on Thursday, the 20th day of January 2022 in the Rhone Memorial Chapel with Bro. Wayne Frazier officiating. Interment will follow in Land of Memory Cemetery.
Friends are invited to visit with the family one hour prior to the start of the service at Rhone Funeral Home.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Ryan Lackey, Garret Herbrough, Harlan Herbrough, Kerry Chandler, Kenny Ward, Tig Turner, Steve Norris, and Wayne Engledow. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Fryar, Troy Collins, and Bill McGee.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Leon Herbrough’s memory can be directed towards Montalba Baptist Church, P.O. Box 220, Montalba, Texas 75853.
Funeral services for William Leon Herbrough are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.