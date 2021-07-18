Leola Thompson Osteen
TYLER — Leola Thompson Osteen, age 95, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 20, 2021. Leola was born on December 28, 1925 in Healdton, Oklahoma to Eunice and Cora Thompson. She moved many times in her youth because her dad was in the oil field business. Leola’s most life changing move was to Gladewater, Texas where she met the love of her life, Sam, who served her in the high school cafeteria. Leola and Sam married in 1942 shortly after her graduation and began 66 wonderful years together. Sam passed away in 2010.
Leola and Sam were baptized at First Baptist Church, Hawkins and soon became fully engaged in all aspects of that loving congregation. Leola’s spiritual gift was hospitality and faithful service. She served in FBC Hawkins as a Sunday school teacher, children’s choir leader, adult choir member, bereavement committee, financial trustee, and many other areas that needed help. She loved people and serving others. Leola was an excellent cook and always had a chocolate or banana cake in the freezer if a sudden need arose.
Family was Leola’s priority: she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Leola is survived by 3 sons: Sam Osteen (Judy) of Dallas, TX, Tommy Osteen (Sammie) of Fredericksburg, TX, Jimmy Osteen (Mindy) of Lindale, TX. Also survived by 8 grandchildren: Dean Osteen (Amber), Charles Osteen (Alia), Samuel Osteen (Hillary), Marian Engelland (Ryan), David Osteen (Carolyn), Donna Hassler (Ken), Jonathan Osteen (Robin), Joseph Osteen (Rachael), 26 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces and 1 nephew. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Eunice Wilton Thompson and Jack Lavon Thompson.
Leola spent the last year of her life at The Rose Residential Care Home in Tyler. The family is especially grateful for the excellent, attentive care she received at The Rose.
A memorial service will celebrate Leola’s life on July 24th at 11 AM at First Baptist Church Hawkins, Texas with Joseph Osteen officiating. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Hawkins, 210 Forest St, Hawkins, TX 75765, or to Tyler Biker Church, 11408 State Hwy 64, Tyler, TX 75704.