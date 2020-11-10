Judith Lynn “Judy” Landrum
TYLER — Graveside services for Judy Landrum, 82, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Hawthorne Cemetery near Noonday. Pastors James Anderson and David Brian Landrum will officiate under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Landrum passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Tyler. She was born December 20, 1937 in Tyler to David Koke Hughes and Nell Douglas Hughes.
Judy graduated from Tyler High School in the Class of 1955. She was a member of Noonday Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 64 years, James V. Landrum, and family including one sister, Karen True Lincoln, and four (4) children - James Mark Landrum (Dr. Kimberly), Lynn Reagan, Dr. David Brian Landrum (Tracy) and Laura Jill Lee - 12 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren (soon to be 17).
Pallbearers will be J. Mark Landrum, Brock Chamness, Joshua Landrum, Michael Landrum, Lance Stanley and Derek J. Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews, Rudy Waters and Richard (Rick) Landrum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas Homeplace, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas, 75701 or to Dover Baptist Church, 21166 FM 1995, Tyler, TX 75704.
