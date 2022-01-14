John P. Steele
TROUP — John P. Steele, 80, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord on January 12, 2022, in Tyler, Texas.
Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Graveside Services for John Steele will be 2:00 pm, Friday, January 14, 2022, at Knoxville Cemetery, Troup, with Randy Marion and Larry Bennett officiating.
John was born in Tyler, Texas to John Melvin and Annie Porter Steele on January 22, 1941. The Steele family started the Fertilizer Business in Troup in 1986. He married Mildred Hedgecough Steele on December 19, 1959. He worked as a welder for Howe-Baker Engineering for 18 years. He was a member of the Bullard Church of Christ.
John is preceded in death by his parents.
John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mildred Hedgecough Steele of Troup; sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Cindy Steele of Troup, Scott and Anita Steele of Troup, and David and Janette Steele of Pennsylvania; sister, Melba Bedgood; 9 grandchildren, Sarah Wilson, Bo Steele, Rebekah Raney, Chance Steele, Grant Steele, Lauren Steele, Ryan Steele, Dylan Steele, Eden Steele; 6 great-grandchildren, Addelyn Wilson, Brylee Wilson, Sawyer Steele, Savannah Steele, Sean Steele, and Carson Raney; and a special friend, M. Knighton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
