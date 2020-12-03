John Hayden Terrell
TROUP — John Hayden Terrell, 87, of Troup, passed away on November 28th 2020.
He was born September 3, 1933 in Bullard, Texas to Estelle and Hayden Terrell. He is a veteran of the USMC and Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pat, his parents, daughter Denise, grandchild John (Andy) and son-in-law Patrick Mistowski.
John retried as a Truck Driver from Central Freight Lines. He is a member of the First Baptist Church of Mixon in Troup, Texas. He was a Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather.
John is survived by his sons, David and his wife Teresa of Troup, Michael of Troup and John Jr., of Forney; his daughters Sandra and husband Greg Courtney of Bullard, and Sharon (Gail) Mistowski of Flint; his brother Billy and wife Linda of Tyler, sister Charlene Kleine of Tyler. He is also survived by 7 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will take place on Friday, December 4th, at Boren-Conner Funeral Home (Bullard) beginning at 11:00am. A visitation will be begin at 10:00am prior to the service.
