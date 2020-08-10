Jean Allen, 92, of Jacksonville, entered eternal life August 6, 2020. She was born in Gallatin on October 30, 1927 to William James and Nettie Pearl (Morrow) Cotton. Jean was the youngest of 11 children.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Henry Cemetery in Gallatin with Bro. Rick Northen officiating. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 4 to 6 PM at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Jean married Raye G. Allen Sr. on November 18, 1945. He worked for an oil exploration company as a seismograph operator and later served as manager for auto parts company. He passed from this life on March 29, 2008.
Her love and respect for the elderly led her desire to care for the aged professionally. She became a licensed Texas nursing home administrator in a care facility and she remained at that post for 37 1/2 years. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Jean was also a member of many organizations including the Red Hat Society, Girl Scouts Golden Club, Career Civics Club and a Hospice of East Texas Volunteer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; six sisters, four brothers and son-in-law, Brian McClosky.
Left to cherish Jean's memory are her son, Raye G. Allen Jr. and wife Pamela of Rusk; daughter, Lori McClosky of Rusk; and her beloved grandchildren, Jana McKee and husband Matt, Kent Doss and wife Susannah, Jody McClosky and wife Brooke, Crystal McClosky and Jamie Oliver, Laura Yeley and husband Justin; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Mason, Lil Kent, Grayson Jaylee, Jordyn, Brody, Brystal, Bella, Jackson, Noah, Aiden, Lilly; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Oliver, Justin Yeley, Jody McClosky and Kent Doss.