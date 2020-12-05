Ellen Elaine Ferguson

Ellen was born to William Sr. and Therese Murray on December 30, 1951. She was raised in South Saint Paul, Minnesota along with her brothers, Timothy (Tim), William (Bill), Michael (Micky), and Robert (Bob) Murray. Ellen first lived in Minot, ND, where her children, Michelle (Mathura) and Mikel (Hoppman), were born and raised. It is also there where she met the love of her life, William (Bill) Ferguson.
Ellen and Bill began their lives together in 1994 when they were married. They moved to Texas in 1997, where they eventually settled in Bullard, Texas. Ellen retired from her lifelong career in education in 2014. Shortly thereafter she received the diagnosis of dementia and lived a quiet, reserved life until her passing.
Ellen is survived by her husband William Ferguson, son Mikel and Kaci Hoppman, daughter Michelle and Randall Mathura, and granddaughters Lilyanne and Olivia Mathura, brothers Bill, Micky, and Bob Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Sr. and Therese, brothers Timothy and Thomas, and best friend Cindy Webster
No memorial service is currently scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ellen’s name to:
Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
1379 N. Frankston Hwy
Frankston, TX 75763