Dr. Leroy Collum was born in the Bascom Community on April 16, 1934 and died on Monday, August 3rd in Tyler, Texas at Christus Trinity Mother Frances. Dr. Collum, better known as Dad, Daddy and Pappaw died following a very brief and valiant fight against Covid-19.
Up until his death, he was still working full-time as a Psychologist. He focused his practice on Geriatrics and counseled with many people across a host of nursing homes in East Texas. In his spare time he was always working on a building project at home. The goal of those projects was generally to improve ways to host his family. His plans were almost solely focused on his family.
One of his favorite pastimes was telling a good story. He was full of stories to tell about his adventures. He had met so many people in his lifetime and had so many tales to tell. He was a lifelong resident of East Texas, a graduate of Tyler High School and crossed paths with many people in and around Tyler.
He spent his youth as an evangelist and served as a Baptist Preacher following graduation from East Texas Baptist University and Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Mo and was one of the longest serving pastors at First Baptist Church Quitman. During his time in Springfield and Quitman he welcomed 4 daughters. Through his service as a pastor he realized his calling for counseling others. He returned to school and continued his studies at East Texas State University in Commerce where he acquired his PhD in Psychology.
His next career step brought him to Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches where he served as a professor of Psychology. After several years at SFA he returned to his roots in Tyler. Many people in the community will also have memories of him “behind the counter”. For many years he dedicated hours in between counseling to assisting his mother at her store, City Fish Market on Palace. His younger children often confused a description of him between Doctor and Fishman. He was proud of both titles.
One of his biggest career adventures included the opening of a treatment center for youth known as Greenhigh. It provided a home and guidance to many young people over the years. Next, he focused on his private practice where he provided counseling, wrote a book on weight loss, and helped many quit smoking. The turn of the century brought his focus to geriatric counseling where he finished his career. His patients loved him and he had a true heart for helping people during this time in their lives.
Though his career was interesting and eventful, it was his private life and family that made Dad the man we will all remember. He met the love of his life in the 70’s and together they added 7 children to the family.
He took his children and grandchildren camping regularly. His favorite place to camp was Beavers Bend Oklahoma. He loved hiking and exploring and cooking outdoors. He was a man born to live in the country and he always did. His days were filled with kids, horses, walks and plans. He loved to make plans and always had a project in the works.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Jerger Vest.
He is survived by his wife, Diane and his children and their spouses: Karen Collum, Deanne and David Riley, Kristi and Bruce Roberts, Ron Koziol , Cary and Linda Collum, Carter and Heather Collum, Lauren and Josh Whitus, Charlton and Priscilla Collum, Clayton and Chelsea Collum, Lacey Collum and Ty Jackson, Dr. Leah Bryan, and son in-law Jimmy Vest. He also survived by 25 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.In honor of his memory: take a walk and enjoy the outdoors, tell someone a good story and most of all stop and listen to one, focus on your family, and vote.
No service is scheduled at this time. A memorial will be scheduled later.